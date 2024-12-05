Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Roofing Services Solutions' Acquisition of Quality First Roofing, LLC

News provided by

Dunes Point Capital, LP

Dec 05, 2024, 07:00 ET

RYE, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofing Services Solutions ("RSS"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Quality First Roofing, LLC ("QF"). Located in Lecanto, FL, QF is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers. QF has two locations in Florida and employs approximately 15 people. For more information, please visit www.qualityfirstroofingllc.com

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About RSS: RSS is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers. RSS has eleven locations and employes approximately 185 people.

About QF: Headquartered in Lecanto, FL, QF is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP

