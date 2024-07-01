Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Roofing Services Solutions' Acquisition of Stratus Construction & Roofing, LLC

RYE, N.Y., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofing Services Solutions ("RSS"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Stratus Construction & Roofing, LLC ("Stratus"). Located in Maitland, FL, Stratus is a provider of re-reroofing and building exterior services to multi-family, residential and commercial customers. Stratus has one location in Florida and employs approximately 30 people. For more information, please visit www.stratusroofing.com

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About RSS: RSS is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers. RSS has seven locations in Florida and employs approximately 140 people.

About Stratus: Headquartered in Maitland, FL, Stratus is a provider of re-reroofing and building exterior services to muti-family, residential and commercial customers.

