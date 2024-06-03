Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Roofing Services Solutions' Acquisition of West Orange Roofing, LLC

Jun 03, 2024, 07:00 ET

RYE, N.Y., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofing Services Solutions ("RSS"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired West Orange Roofing, LLC ("West Orange").  Located in Tavares, FL, West Orange is a provider of re-reroofing and building exterior services to residential and commercial customers.  West Orange has three locations in Florida and employs approximately 40 people.  For more information, please visit www.westorangeroofing.com

About DPC:  DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About RSS: RSS is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential and commercial customers. RSS has six locations in Florida and employes approximately 110 people.

About West Orange: Headquartered in Tavares, FL, West Orange is a provider of re-reroofing and building exterior services to residential and commercial customers.

