Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Roofing Services Solutions' Acquisition of West Orange Roofing, LLC

RYE, N.Y., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofing Services Solutions ("RSS"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired West Orange Roofing, LLC ("West Orange"). Located in Tavares, FL, West Orange is a provider of re-reroofing and building exterior services to residential and commercial customers. West Orange has three locations in Florida and employs approximately 40 people. For more information, please visit www.westorangeroofing.com.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About RSS: RSS is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential and commercial customers. RSS has six locations in Florida and employes approximately 110 people.

About West Orange: Headquartered in Tavares, FL, West Orange is a provider of re-reroofing and building exterior services to residential and commercial customers.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP