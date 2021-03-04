Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Specialty Products and Insulation's Acquisition of Rocky Mountain Construction Wholesale, LLC

RYE, N.Y., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Products and Insulation ("SPI"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Rocky Mountain Construction Wholesale, LLC ("RMCW"). Located in Denver, CO, RMCW is a distributor of building insulation for commercial, residential, and metal buildings.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial sector. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About SPI: Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SPI is a value added distributer and fabricator of mechanical insulation and complementary products for commercial and industrial applications. SPI's products help conserve energy, preserve worker safety, and provide noise abatement. The Company currently operates 56 distribution branches and 13 co-located fabrication facilities and sells to over 3,500 contractors in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.spi-co.com.

About RMCW: Located in Denver, CO, RMCW is a distributor of building insulation for commercial, residential, and metal buildings.

