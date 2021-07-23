Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Specialty Products and Insulation's Acquisition of Thermaxx, LLC

RYE, N.Y., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Products and Insulation ("SPI"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC"), has acquired Thermaxx, LLC ("Thermaxx"). Located in West Haven, Connecticut, Thermaxx is a designer, manufacturer, and installer of removable insulation covers for commercial end markets. Thermaxx's patented energy savings sensors and mechanical insulation asset management system is being used by hundreds of facilities, throughout the United States, to save energy, reduce operating cost, and make the workplace safer.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About SPI: Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, SPI is a value added distributer and fabricator of mechanical insulation and complementary products for commercial and industrial applications. SPI's products help conserve energy, preserve worker safety, and provide noise abatement. The Company currently operates 57 distribution branches and 15 co-located fabrication facilities and sells to over 3,500 contractors in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.spi-co.com.

