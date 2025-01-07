Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of a Majority Interest in Eastern Communications, Ltd.

RYE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired a majority interest in Eastern Communications, Ltd. ("Eastern"). Founded in 1976, Eastern is a leading national distributor and technical service provider of mission-critical communication devices and network infrastructure primarily for public safety applications including police, fire, and 911 call centers. Eastern serves end users directly and is a two-step distributor providing hundreds of local dealers with a broad set of products and technical services. Eastern is headquartered in Queens, NY, and operates nationally through 14 locations. Eastern employs approximately 200 people.

Eastern's mission-critical communication and command center end markets are supported by recession-resilient funding for public safety, growing technology needs, and increasing demand for outsourced services. DPC's investment positions Eastern for continued organic and acquisition growth in these markets to best serve all its stakeholders: end user customers, dealer customers, and manufacturing partners. For more information, please visit www.easterncommunications.com.

Controlling equity for the Transaction was provided by Dunes Point Capital Fund III, LP along with co-investors including funds managed by Partners Capital. The debt for the Transaction was provided by Audax Private Debt, TPG Twin Brook Capital Partners, and Manulife Investment Management.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC. Harris Williams served as exclusive financial advisor to Eastern, and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal advisor to Eastern.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Partners Capital: With more than $60 billion in assets under management, Partners Capital is a leading global investment firm acting for distinguished endowments, foundations, senior investment professionals and prominent families. For more information, please visit www.partners-cap.com/co-investment.

