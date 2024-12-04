Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Kravet, LLC

RYE, N.Y. , Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Kravet, LLC ("Kravet"). Located in Woodbury, NY, Kravet is the industry leader in to-the-trade home furnishings, distributing fabric, furniture, wall coverings, trimmings and carpet under the Kravet, Lee Jofa, GP & J Baker, Brunschwig & Fils and Donghia brands. Kravet has distribution centers in Anderson, South Carolina and Poole, England, a manufacturing location in Thomasville, North Carolina as well as 40 showrooms worldwide and employs approximately 870 people. The Kravet family will continue to be a significant shareholder in the Company. For more information, please visit www.kravet.com.

Dunes Point Capital Fund III, LP provided the controlling equity for the transaction. The debt for the transaction was provided by Twin Brook Capital Partners and Lord Abbett.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC. Blank Rome LLP served as legal advisor to Kravet and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as financial advisor to Kravet.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

