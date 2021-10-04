Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Stanton Carpet Corp.

RYE, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Stanton Carpet Corp. ("Stanton"). Located in Woodbury, NY, Stanton was founded by the Cohen family in 1980 and is a leading designer and supplier of premium branded carpet, rugs and luxury vinyl plank. Stanton also operates a customer service, distribution and fabrication facility in Calhoun, GA. Stanton employs approximately 160 people. For more information, please visit www.stantoncarpet.com.

Controlling equity for the transaction was provided by funds managed by DPC, along with management and a group of co-investors. The debt for the transaction was provided by Antares Capital and Churchill Asset Management LLC.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC. Baird served as financial advisor to Stanton.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Stanton: Located in Woodbury, NY, Stanton was founded by the Cohen family in 1980 and is a leading designer and supplier of premium branded carpet, rugs and luxury vinyl plank. Stanton has a customer service, distribution and fabrication facility in Calhoun, GA and employs approximately 160 people. For more information, please visit www.stantoncarpet.com.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP

Related Links

http://www.dunespointcapital.com

