Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisitions of Atlanta West Carpets, LLC, Metro Carpets, LLC, and Images Flooring, LLC

Located in Lithia Springs, GA, Atlanta West is a full service designer and installer of flooring products, cabinets, and countertops to single family and multi-family builders and homeowners throughout Georgia and adjacent states. Atlanta West has three facilities throughout the Atlanta metro and adjacent states and employs approximately 101 people.

Located in Nashville, TN, Metro Carpets is a full service designer and installer of flooring products to single family builders and homeowners throughout Nashville and the surrounding communities. Metro Carpets has two facilities in Nashville and employs approximately 68 people.

Located in Englewood, CO, Images is a full service designer and installer of flooring products and countertops to single family builders and homeowners throughout Denver and the surrounding communities. Images has three facilities in Colorado and employs approximately 52 people.

About DPC: Founded in 2013, DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial sector. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $500 million. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About ADG: Founded in 2016, ADG is a full service designer, installer, and retailer of flooring products to single family and multi-family builders, property managers and homeowners in over 13 states. ADG was originally formed by DPC through the combination of Floors, Inc. and Malibu Acceptance Corporation.

