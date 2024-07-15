RYE, N.Y., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC"), announces the appointment of Jennifer Rogg as its new Head of Investor Relations. In this role, Ms. Rogg will oversee all aspects of investor relations strategy and communications.

Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Appointment of Jennifer Rogg as Head of Investor Relations

Ms. Rogg brings 23 years of experience in middle market private equity capital raising and investor relations to the firm. Previously, she served as Managing Principal and Head of Investor Relations at Odyssey Partners since 2013, where she successfully managed investor communications and fundraising initiatives. Prior to Odyssey Partners, she spent 11 years at Court Square Capital Partners, departing as Director of Investor Relations.

Ms. Rogg starts on July 15, 2024, and will be based at the firm's headquarters in Rye, NY.

About DPC: DPC is a private investment firm pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP