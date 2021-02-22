Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Creation of Premium Label & Packaging Solutions, LLC and the Investment in Overnight Labels, Inc.

RYE, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has created Premium Label & Packaging Solutions, LLC ("PLPS"), a group holding company for specialty label converters producing custom pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves and related packaging products, to make an investment in Overnight Labels, Inc. ("Overnight Labels"). Located in Deer Park, NY, Overnight Labels is a converter of custom pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, and related packaging products for the health, wellness, personal care, food and beverage and other markets. Overnight Labels has one manufacturing facility in Deer Park, NY and employs approximately 70 people.

Dunes Point Capital Fund II, LP provided the controlling equity for the transaction.

Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal Global Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC. Corporate Fuel Advisors served as financial advisor to Overnight Labels.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial sector. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Overnight Labels: Located in Deer Park, NY, Overnight Labels is a converter of custom pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, and related packaging products for the health, wellness, personal care, food and beverage and other markets. Overnight Labels has one manufacturing facility in Deer Park, NY and employs approximately 70 people. For more information, please visit www.overnightlabels.com.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP

