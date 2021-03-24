Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the formation of Hy-Tek Holdings, a material handling automation integrator, through the acquisition of Hy-Tek Material Handling and WorldSource Integration

RYE, N.Y., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has jointly acquired Hy-Tek Material Handling, Inc. ("Hy-Tek") and WorldSource Integration, Inc. ("WorldSource") to form Hy-Tek Holdings ("Hy-Tek Holdings" or the "Company"). Located in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek Holdings is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end markets and applications, including ecommerce, third party logistics, and parcel. Hy-Tek Holdings has eight facilities in the United States and employs over 500 people.

Dunes Point Capital Fund II, LP provided the controlling equity for the transaction. The debt for the transaction was provided by M&T Bank.

Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal LLC's Global Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC. Alantra served as financial advisor to both sellers.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Hy-Tek Holdings: Located in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek Holdings is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end markets and applications, including ecommerce, third party logistics, and parcel. Hy-Tek Holdings was established as a combination of Hy-Tek and WorldSource.

About Hy-Tek: Located in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator providing consulting, design, engineering, and installation services to a diverse customer base. Hy-Tek has six locations and employs approximately 475 people. For more information, please visit www.hy-tek.com.

About WorldSource: Located in Chicago, IL, WorldSource is a material handling automation integrator providing design, engineering, and installation services to a diverse customer base. WorldSource has two locations and employs approximately 70 people. For more information, please visit www.world-source.com.

