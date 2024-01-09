Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Sale of Best in Class Technology Services

RYE, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has sold Best in Class Technology Services ("BCTS") to Investcorp. DPC and BCTS's management team will remain meaningful shareholders in BCTS alongside Investcorp. Located in Lenexa, KS, BCTS is a provider of aftermarket HVAC services for industrial, healthcare, and commercial buildings including maintenance, repair, and project work. BCTS competes in the highly fragmented ~$30B commercial HVAC maintenance market, primarily servicing buildings that are large enough to have complex HVAC requirements but small enough to outsource HVAC maintenance. BCTS currently operates out of 13 strategic locations across the United States. For more information, please visit www.bctsco.com. 

For DPC, Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. and Lincoln International LLC served as M&A advisors, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Polsinelli PC served as legal advisors, and Alvarez & Marsal Global Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

