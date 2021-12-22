Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Sale of Specialty Products and Insulation

RYE, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has sold Specialty Products and Insulation ("SPI") to Incline Equity Partners. Located in Charlotte, NC, SPI is a value added distributor and fabricator of insulation and complementary products for the commercial, industrial and residential markets. SPI's products help conserve energy, preserve worker safety, and provide noise abatement. The Company currently operates 59 distribution branches and 16 co-located fabrication facilities and sells to over 3,500 contractors in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.spi-co.com.

For DPC, Piper Sandler & Co. and Stifel served as M&A advisors, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Horwood, Marcus, & Berk Chartered served as legal advisors, and Alvarez & Marsal Global Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

