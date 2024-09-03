Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Sale of Unified Door & Hardware Group to Foundation Building Materials

RYE, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has sold Unified Door and Hardware Group, LLC ("Unified") to Foundation Building Materials, LLC. Located in Pennsauken, NJ, Unified is a value-add distributor of doors and related hardware for commercial building applications. Unified serves the commercial, multi-family, healthcare, hospitality, government, education, public and industrial end markets, and operates across 31 locations. For more information, please visit www.udhgroup.com.

For DPC, Robert W. Baird & Co., Incorporated, Moelis & Company LLC, and Mufson Howe Hunter & Company, LLC served as M&A advisors, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Polsinelli PC served as legal advisors, and Alvarez & Marsal Global Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

