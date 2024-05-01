Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Unified Door & Hardware Group's Acquisition of A.G. Mauro

RYE, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Door and Hardware Group, LLC ("Unified"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired The A.G. Mauro Company ("A.G. Mauro"). Located in Pittsburgh, PA, A.G. Mauro is a value-add distributor of doors, frames and hardware for healthcare, education, commercial, and other end market sectors. A.G. Mauro has three distribution facilities in Pittsburgh, PA, Harrisburg, PA, and Lake Mary, FL. For more information, please visit www.agmauro.com.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Unified: Headquartered in Pennsauken, NJ, Unified is a value-add distributor of doors, frames and hardware for the commercial, multi-family, healthcare, hospitality, government, education, public, and industrial end market sectors. Unified has 25 locations throughout 11 states in the U.S., predominately in large metropolitan areas, and employes more than 1,000 people. For more information, please visit www.udhgroup.com.

About AG Mauro: AG Mauro is a value-add distributor of doors, frames and hardware for healthcare, education, commercial, and other end market sectors.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP