Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Unified Door & Hardware Group's Acquisition of Door Supply of N.J., Inc.

RYE, N.Y., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Door and Hardware Group, LLC ("Unified"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Door Supply of N.J., Inc. ("DSNJ"). Located in Windsor, NJ, DSNJ is a value-add distributor of doors, frames and hardware for commercial, education, and other end market sectors. For more information, please visit www.doorsupplyofnj.com.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Unified: Headquartered in Pennsauken, NJ, Unified is a value-add distributor of doors, frames and hardware for the commercial, multi-family, healthcare, hospitality, government, education, public, and industrial end market sectors. Unified has 24 locations throughout 11 states in the U.S., predominately in large metropolitan areas, and employes more than 1,000 people. For more information, please visit www.udhgroup.com.

About DSNJ: DSNJ is a value-add distributor of doors, frames and hardware for commercial, education, and other end market sectors.

