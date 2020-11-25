Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Unified Door & Hardware Group's Acquisition of Joffe Lumber & Supply Co., Inc.

RYE, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Door and Hardware Group, LLC ("Unified"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired Joffe Lumber & Supply Co., Inc. ("Joffe"). Located in Vineland, NJ, Joffe is a value-add distributor of doors, frames and hardware for commercial and residential end market sectors.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial sector. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About Unified: Headquartered in Pennsauken, NJ, Unified is a value-add distributor of doors, frames and hardware for commercial, multi-family, healthcare, hospitality, government, education, public, and industrial end market sectors. Unified has 16 locations throughout 10 states in the US, predominately in large metropolitan areas, and employs approximately 500 people. For more information, please visit www.udhgroup.com.

About Joffe: Located in Vineland, NJ, Joffe is a value-add distributor of doors, frames and hardware for commercial and residential end market sectors.

