Dunes Point Capital, LP has sold the manufacturing business of Harvey Building Products to Cornerstone Building Brands

RYE, N.Y., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has sold Harvey Building Products Corp. ("Harvey") to Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Located in Waltham, MA, Harvey is a manufacturer of windows and doors sold under the Harvey, Thermo-Tech and SoftLite brands for the residential repair and remodel sector. The Company has four manufacturing facilities across the Northeast and Midwest and employs approximately 1,200 people. For more information, please visit www.harveywindows.com.

For DPC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and William Blair & Company, LLC served as M&A advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

