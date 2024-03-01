Dunes Point Capital, LP Raises $800 Million, Exceeding Target of $775 Million.

Fund III raise brings total AUM to $1.5B

More than half of the Fund already invested across seven companies

RYE, N.Y., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") announced it has closed Dunes Point Capital Fund III (the "Fund"), with total capital commitments of $800 million, which exceeded the Fund's target of $775 million.

The Fund has already invested $415 million and completed seven company acquisitions: Atalys, FastLap, K-1 Packaging Group, Kwalu, Roofing Services Solutions, Stanton Carpet, and Warshaw Supply.

Commitments to the Fund were secured from a diverse group of investors, including endowments, foundations, global asset managers, insurance companies, investment advisors, public pensions, family offices and high net worth individuals. Existing investors from Dunes Point Capital's Fund II were joined by a significant group of new investors.

Since its inception in 2013, Dunes Point Capital has raised approximately $1.5B and has acquired 20 platforms and 89 total companies.

About DPC: Founded by Timothy J. White, DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

SOURCE Dunes Point Capital, LP