Dungarvin to Acquire Bridges Minnesota, Rumi and Bridges Wisconsin

Largest-ever acquisition will add 103 sites by September 1, 2023

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dungarvin organization, a group of companies providing community-based services for people with disabilities in 15 states, has announced a deal to acquire Bridges MN, Rumi and Bridges WI. Effective September 1, the agreement is the organization's largest-ever acquisition including the purchase of 103 traditional group home settings in both Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as a variety of other community-based services in Minnesota that will support over 400 individuals.

The purchase agreement signed earlier this week specifies that close to 1,000 Bridges employees will be invited to become part of the Dungarvin team ensuring the continuity of care for people served. "After several months of collaboration and planning, I am pleased to announce that Dungarvin will assume and operate substantially all of the services currently provided by Bridges MN, Rumi and Bridges WI," said Dungarvin CEO Lori Kress. "We are committed to ensuring that the transition of services is as seamless as possible for the people receiving services, their families and the staff who support them. With a strong history of providing services in these states, we plan to work closely with all stakeholders and our regulatory partners to deliver the stability that these individuals and families deserve."

Bridges has provided the required notice to individuals as well as their families and/or caregivers of their right to choose any provider licensed in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Dungarvin has an unconditional license and contracts to operate in Minnesota as well as Wisconsin.

Since 1976, Dungarvin Minnesota, LLC has provided Independent Home Supports, Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Community Residential Services, Support in your own Home, Case Management, Children's Foster Care and Employment Services. Dungarvin Minnesota also provides Acute Behavioral Services, which are highly specialized programs serving people with intense, interfering behavioral and mental health needs who have failed other placements.

Since 1994, Dungarvin Wisconsin, LLC has offered services in Community-Based Residential Facilities (CBRF), and licensed and certified Adult Family Homes (AFH) as well as Supportive Home Care, Supported Independent Living, Daily Living Skills Training to adults funded through the county or Managed Care Organizations (MCO) and the Medicaid Waiver (Family Care). Dungarvin Wisconsin also specializes in operating High Acuity programs for individuals with complex behavior support needs as well as community-based settings for individuals with cognitive, physical, and fragile medical needs.

Dungarvin is a family-owned organization that provides services and personalized community-based supports for children and adults with disabilities, founded in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1976. The Dungarvin mission influences its approach to person-centered care: "Respecting and responding to the choices of people in need of supports." Dungarvin believes each person has their own set of aspirations, goals, strengths, and dreams. Over the past 47 years, Dungarvin has grown to provide supports to over 6,000 individuals across 15 states. Dungarvin's long and stable history demonstrates its unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and integrity. If you would like to learn more about the organization, please visit us at www.dungarvin.com.

SOURCE Dungarvin Inc