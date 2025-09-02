Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc. Appoints Ryan Dykmans, CFA, as President Amid Continued Firm Growth

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc. ("Dunham") today announced the promotion of Chief Investment Officer Ryan Dykmans, CFA, to President, effective October 1, 2025. This appointment marks an important milestone in the firm's continued growth and leadership.

Dykmans, who joined Dunham more than two decades ago as an intern, has steadily risen through the ranks to become Chief Investment Officer and now President. Over his 22-year tenure, he has played a pivotal role in shaping Dunham's investment platform, most notably by overseeing the investment management of the firm's 15 proprietary mutual funds (currently utilizing 13 unique sub-advisers) and spearheading the development of DunhamDC, the firm's proprietary investment overlay.

This leadership transition comes during a period of rapid expansion for Dunham. The firm surpassed $5 billion in assets under administration in 2024 and $6 billion in 2025, with sights now set firmly on the $7 billion milestone.

In his new role, Dykmans will lead the firm's investment analysts, sales and marketing, operations, client service, human resources, finance, and compliance—continuing to also serve as Chief Investment Officer, he ensures continuity in Dunham's investment strategy and underscores the firm's commitment to pairing investment excellence with ambitious strategic growth.

"Dunham has connected me with valuable mentors and relationships internally and across the industry for more than two decades, and I am honored to take on this next chapter as President," said Ryan Dykmans. "Our culture, our people, and our commitment to advisors and their clients are what make this firm extraordinary. Being entrusted with this responsibility is a true honor, and I am excited to help lead us into the future—delivering innovative solutions and building on the strong foundation that we have created together."

Dunham's Founder and CEO, Jeffrey Dunham, praised Dykmans' promotion as a reflection of the firm's vision and values:

"Ryan's journey is proof of the opportunity and growth possible within Dunham. His leadership, investment insight, and cultural stewardship are exactly what we need as we continue scaling our business and deepening our partnerships with advisors nationwide."

As President of Dunham's RIA and TAMP businesses, Dykmans will focus on strengthening advisor relationships, expanding market presence, and driving innovation for financial advisors and the families they serve.

