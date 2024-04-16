Dunham & Associates Unveils Groundbreaking Approach to Retirement Planning

Dunham Retirement Income Program Seamlessly Integrates Comprehensive Planning Tools,

Back-Office Support, and Innovative Investment Strategies That Can Help Advisors Prepare

Clients to Retire

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc. ("Dunham") is pleased to announce the launch of the Dunham Retirement Income Program. As a respected name in the financial industry, Dunham introduces its Retirement Income Program as a comprehensive solution designed to assist financial advisors in guiding clients toward achieving their retirement planning objectives.

Dunham believes the Dunham Retirement Income Program is a pivotal program for financial advisors, integrating back-office support and comprehensive planning tools to create a holistic retirement approach. What makes this program special is Dunham's unique investment strategy—DunhamDC. The Dunham Retirement Income Plan offers advisors and their clients a seamless approach to retirement planning. To discover more about this program, please visit: dunham.com/FA/Pages/DunhamInsights.

One of the advantages of the Dunham Retirement Income Program is that it does not conform to only one retirement strategy. Advisors can tailor the program to the individual retirement needs of each client so that all of Dunham's planning tools, investments, and trust services can be customized to each client's income needs and retirement goals.

"As a financial advisor, helping clients plan for retirement can sometimes feel like trying to solve a complex puzzle," said Salvatore M. Capizzi, Executive Vice President of Dunham. "We created the Dunham Retirement Income Program to simplify this task for advisors and their clients alike, giving them a comprehensive set of tools for the financial advisor to provide their clients clear, straightforward guidance throughout the retirement planning journey."

Key features of the Dunham Retirement Income Program include:

Comprehensive Retirement Planning: Advisors gain access to a holistic retirement planning tool that addresses income needs, risk management, investing, behavioral finance, and more. The program allows advisors to tailor each plan to align with individual client goals, income needs, and financial circumstances, ensuring ongoing alignment.





Advisors gain access to a holistic retirement planning tool that addresses income needs, risk management, investing, behavioral finance, and more. The program allows advisors to tailor each plan to align with individual client goals, income needs, and financial circumstances, ensuring ongoing alignment. Powered by DunhamDC: The DunhamDC overlay offers an algorithmic, unemotional approach that is inspired by Warren Buffett , who famously advised investors "to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy when others are fearful." 1 This contrarian strategy adjusts equity exposure based on market sentiment—reducing it when markets are trading high and increasing it when markets are trading down—potentially reducing sequence risk and accelerating recovery times. To learn more about the power of DunhamDC, please visit: dunham.com/FA/Pages/DunhamInsights.





The DunhamDC overlay offers an algorithmic, unemotional approach that is inspired by , who famously advised investors "to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy when others are fearful." This contrarian strategy adjusts equity exposure based on market sentiment—reducing it when markets are trading high and increasing it when markets are trading down—potentially reducing sequence risk and accelerating recovery times. To learn more about the power of DunhamDC, please visit: dunham.com/FA/Pages/DunhamInsights. A Variety of Portfolios: The program offers a range of portfolios tailored to specific needs. The Distribution portfolio strives to secure 12 months of income in a cash account with up to $50 million of FDIC insurance. The Feeder portfolio includes the DunhamDC investment overlay as an option, with additional portfolio options for emergencies, healthcare, and legacy planning.





The program offers a range of portfolios tailored to specific needs. The Distribution portfolio strives to secure 12 months of income in a cash account with up to of FDIC insurance. The Feeder portfolio includes the DunhamDC investment overlay as an option, with additional portfolio options for emergencies, healthcare, and legacy planning. Back-Office Support: Dunham automates the back office for the financial advisor and helps advisors prevent clients from making impulsive decisions during market volatility, striving to enhance their long-term financial stability while giving advisors more time to focus on serving retiree and pre-retiree clients.





Dunham automates the back office for the financial advisor and helps advisors prevent clients from making impulsive decisions during market volatility, striving to enhance their long-term financial stability while giving advisors more time to focus on serving retiree and pre-retiree clients. Integrates With Client's Insurance & Alternative Investment Products: The program seamlessly integrates with existing insurance and income products, such as annuities and long-term care plans. This allows advisors to optimize all client financial resources within a single, comprehensive retirement income plan.

"Most importantly, we do not charge a fee for the Dunham Retirement Income Program or the DunhamDC investment overlay,"* said Ryan Dykmans, CFA, Chief Investment Officer at Dunham. "This is a natural extension of our commitment to help the financial advisors we serve and the clients they have who are in or near retirement."

"The Dunham Retirement Income Program empowers financial advisors with the analytical tools to make well-informed, insightful, and holistic retirement planning decisions—along with the back-office systems and services to give them more time to focus on their relationships with retired clients," said Czarina Frias, Marketing and Business Development Manager of Dunham. "We understand that one-size-fits-all does not apply to retirement planning. This is why we created the Dunham Retirement Income Program to give advisors the toolset to manage their clients' resources—plus the flexibility to support their retirement needs—regardless of evolving market conditions and client situations."

About Dunham & Associates

Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc. with its affiliate Dunham Trust Company is an accessible wealth and trust management firm that has been challenging the industry's thinking for nearly four decades. The company's differentiated investment strategies and approaches are designed to strengthen the investment process with the goals of relieving investment stress and striving to secure the best possible outcomes for clients.

Financial advisors can utilize Dunham's client service and asset allocation programs to optimize portfolio management. In addition to concierge back-office support, advisors can work with Dunham to create carefully engineered and well-balanced portfolios using innovative mutual fund strategies. The compensation of Dunham's sub-advisors is tied directly to the success of investments, in accordance with the firm's commitment to accessibility, accountability, and fairness.

To learn more, please visit https://www.dunham.com/.

1 Warren Buffett, "Buy American. I Am," published in The New York Times on Oct. 16, 2008. https://www.nytimes.com/2008/10/17/opinion/17buffett.html

*DunhamDC is subject to the program fees and expenses in the Custom Asset Allocation Program

