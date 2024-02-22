Dunham Surpassed $5 Billion in Combined AUM and AUA

On February 13, 2024, this key milestone was achieved and is a clear testament to Dunham's position as one of the industry's foremost growing wealth management and trust providers.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 13, 2024, Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc. together with Dunham Trust Company (collectively "Dunham"), a trusted entity in the financial industry, announces a historic milestone—the achievement of a total of $5 billion in combined assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA).

This accolade underscores Dunham's commitment to excellence in wealth management and trust services.

Since its inception in 1985, Dunham has prioritized client-centric practices to grow AUM and AUA. The firm believes that its innovative ways of charging fees create fairness and accountability for its clients.

Partnering with financial advisors, Dunham offers a comprehensive range of services, including asset management, an advisory platform, and trust services through Dunham Trust Company, which celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2024.

Jeffrey A. Dunham, Founder and CEO of Dunham and Dunham Trust Company, expressed excitement about this milestone: "Surpassing $5 billion in assets under management and administration is a testament to the dedication of our growing team and the trust of our valued clients. We remain committed to delivering innovative investment solutions, personalized service, and guidance to help our financial advisors and their clients achieve their long-term financial goals."

About Dunham & Associates

Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc. is an accessible, full-service wealth and trust management firm which has been challenging the industry's thinking for nearly four decades. The company's differentiated investment strategies and approaches are designed to strengthen the investment process with the goal of securing the best possible outcomes.

Financial advisors can utilize Dunham's client service and asset allocation programs to help optimize their practice. The firm's innovative approach to fees promotes the firm's commitment to accessibility, accountability, and fairness.

