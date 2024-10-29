Dunham Trust Company Launches Wyoming-Based Dunham Private Trust

Latest Expansion Enables Clients & Their Families to Benefit from Wyoming's Favorable Trust Laws

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunham Trust Company is excited to announce the launch of Dunham Private Trust, its new Wyoming-based division that expands Dunham's multi-jurisdictional trust services. This latest development underscores Dunham's commitment to providing comprehensive, tailored trust solutions that address the estate and financial planning needs of high-net-worth clients in favorable trust jurisdictions.

"It's incredibly exciting for our 25-year-old Nevada trust company to now have a footprint in Wyoming," said Jeffrey Dunham, CEO and Chairman of Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc. and Dunham Trust Company ("Dunham"). Both Nevada and Wyoming are top-tier U.S. trust jurisdictions for asset protection, flexible trust management, and tax efficiency—holding a competitive place globally. This expansion allows us to continue offering bespoke solutions that help families preserve wealth and build lasting legacies across generations.

Dunham Private Trust provides unique, customized trust administration services that can empower families and their financial advisors to leverage Wyoming's favorable environment for trust regulations.

Why Wyoming?

Wyoming has positioned itself as a leading jurisdiction for trust companies due to its progressive trust laws. Key advantages include:

Tax Benefits: Wyoming imposes no state income, capital gains, or estate taxes that can provide significant savings for trust clients.

imposes no state income, capital gains, or estate taxes that can provide significant savings for trust clients. Robust Asset Protection: The state's strong trust laws offer robust protection from creditors, making Wyoming an ideal environment for legacy preservation.

The state's strong trust laws offer robust protection from creditors, making an ideal environment for legacy preservation. Privacy Protections: Wyoming prioritizes client confidentiality, with statutes that ensure anonymity and protect personal information in estate planning.

A Bespoke Approach to Trust Administration

"Dunham Private Trust provides personalized service aimed at supporting both families and their financial advisors. With a concierge approach, Dunham Private Trust bridges generational gaps and helps families navigate the complexities of wealth management, investments, and estate planning. Inviting a professional trustee to the table can be a daunting decision; at Dunham we understand the seriousness of this choice and the trust we must earn and maintain," explained Ann Rosevear, Esq., President and Chief Trust Officer, "Our clients receive a deep level of expertise, timely responsiveness, and innovative thinking to address challenges, whether related to finances, family needs, or legal changes."

To learn more, please visit https://www.dunhamprivatetrust.com.

About Dunham & Associates / Dunham Trust

The Dunham family of companies, including Dunham Trust Company, Dunham Private Trust, and Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc., offers full-service trust and wealth management solutions that challenge traditional industry thinking. The Dunham approach emphasizes strategic estate planning and collaborative investment management, committed to providing clients with tailored strategies designed to enhance security, tax efficiency, and streamlined financial planning.

Dunham's open-architecture platform empowers financial advisors and their clients by supporting investment strategies tailored by their preferred advisors, while delivering comprehensive trust administration services. Our platform also facilitates the management of complex assets, ranging from closely held businesses to philanthropic entities. Begin your journey with us by contacting https://www.dunhamprivatetrust.com/Contact.

Trust services offered through Dunham Trust Company, a Nevada Trust Company. Dunham Private Trust is the Wyoming division of Dunham Trust Company.

Advisory services and securities offered through Dunham & Associates Investment Counsel, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser and Broker/Dealer. Member FINRA / SIPC, and affiliated entity of Dunham Trust Company.

