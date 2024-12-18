Dunhill Homes Announces End of Year Sales Event and New Listings Across North and Central Texas

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunhill Homes, a member of Winchester Carlisle Companies and renowned Texas-based homebuilder, is offering up to $30,000 in price reductions across select existing inventory as it expands its product offering across North and Central Texas.

Up to $30k OFF New Homes!

Many homes in the Cornerstone Series homes have undergone a significant limited-time end-of-the-year price adjustment. "In some cases, the savings are upwards of 10% off of the original price of the home. We're also offering closing cost assistance on select homes and remain committed to helping buyers overcome affordability challenges," said Kimberly Griggs-Jordan, VP of Marketing and Sales.

"We work tirelessly to manage costs and market demands while passing along savings to the consumer. Some of our hero products can be found in Greenville, TX where we currently have new community homes with quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets, brand-name appliances, and brick exteriors starting under $260,000."

Three of the Dunhill Homes Cornerstone Communities will host Holiday Open Houses on Thursday, December 19, from 2:00-6:00 PM to showcase the product and promote the sales event.

County View Open House at 926 Childress Dr, Temple TX

Craftsman's Corner Open House at 440 Rose Ave, Cleburne, TX

Labein Villas Open House at 122 Kainos St, Greenville, TX

The Cornerstone Series is designed with the first-time homebuyer in mind. Dunhill's additional product lines, the Legacy and Estate Series, are designed to meet the needs of a more traditional move-up buyer. "Maximizing our output across product categories has enabled us to build quality new homes at scale and meet the demands of buyers across different stages of life," ended Ms. Griggs-Jordan. More on each of the product series can be found here.

Dunhill Homes boasts newly listed Estate Series product in Waxahachie and Weatherford offering larger floorplans and all the features of a custom luxury home. The new Estate Series homes start in the $400k's and are available for purchase and customization now with Spring 2025 move-in dates.

About Dunhill Homes

Dunhill Homes® is a renowned, multi-award-winning homebuilder with a history of more than 15 years of excellence in homebuilding. Dunhill Homes is known for its quality craftsmanship and beautiful design and is dedicated to delivering an elevated living experience and exceptional value to homebuyers across a range of price points and different stages of life. For more information, visit www.dunhillhomes.com. It feels good to be home™

About Winchester Carlisle Companies

Winchester Carlisle is a Dallas-based holding company that invests in diversified real estate businesses, and assets across Texas. The firm holds $385 million+ of investments across a broad range of real estate assets. With over 60 dedicated associates across a broad range of real estate enterprises, Winchester Carlisle brings local experience, national knowledge, in-depth expertise and uncompromising excellence to every business venture. For more information, visit www.winchestercarlisle.com.

PR Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Winchester Carlisle Companies