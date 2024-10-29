Dunhill Homes Model Home Grand Opening & Launch of DIY Series

"The event isn't just about touring a stunning new home—it's about experiencing the Dunhill difference. Dunhill homes are known for their exceptional craftsmanship, innovative design, and energy-efficient features. At the grand opening, visitors will have a chance to see all of these elements come to life," said Kimberly Griggs-Jordan, VP of Marketing and Sales.

The Dunhill design team filmed the process, finish out and staging of the model home as part of its new DIY series, "Dunhill Home Hacks." "The series aims to provide budget-friendly design tips and how-to videos for viewers to easily dress up and personalize their own spaces, or future Dunhill home. From stylish decor ideas to functional storage solutions, our home hacks are perfect for making your house truly feel like a home," added Ms. Griggs-Jordan.

Dunhill Home Hacks will be hosted on social media, with longer-form instructional videos on YouTube. Follow and like Dunhill Homes on social media for a chance to win a $100 gift card to use towards your own DIY projects.

"We've filmed more than thirty home hack videos while finishing the model home at Labein Villas and are excited to share new content with our viewers weekly. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer, looking to upgrade, or interested in cost-effective design tips, our homes and this series is for you. Dunhill Homes offers a range of options for all stages of life, and this model home is a perfect example of the quality and care that goes into every build," ended Ms. Griggs-Jordan.

About Labein Villas

Labein Villas is located in the heart of Greenville, a vibrant and growing community with much to offer. From excellent schools and access to nearby parks and recreation, and shopping and dining, this neighborhood provides the perfect balance of small-town charm and modern convenience.

Event Details:

Date: October 29, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

– Location: 122 Kainos St, Greenville, TX

About Dunhill Homes

Dunhill Homes® is a renowned, multi-award-winning homebuilder with a history of more than 15 years of excellence in homebuilding. Dunhill Homes is known for its quality craftsmanship and beautiful design and is dedicated to delivering an elevated living experience and exceptional value to homebuyers across a range of price points and different stages of life. For more information, visit www.dunhillhomes.com. It feels good to be home™

About Winchester Carlisle Companies

Winchester Carlisle is a Dallas-based holding company that invests in diversified real estate businesses, and assets across Texas. The firm holds $385 million+ of investments across a broad range of real estate assets. With over 60 dedicated associates across a broad range of real estate enterprises, Winchester Carlisle brings local experience, national knowledge, in-depth expertise and uncompromising excellence to every business venture. For more information, visit www.winchestercarlisle.com.

