Dunhuang Endeavors to Create a Cultural Brand of China Tourism with New Offerings for Travelers

DUNHUANG, China, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Dunhuang desert, places of interest such as Crescent Lake, Mingsha Mountain and Mogao Grottoes constitute the most splendid landscapes in Northwest China. Nowadays, Dunhuang has gradually stepped up its efforts to make its cultural brand go global. On December 1st, Dunhuang is going to release a series of products and policies included in the activity Journey of Cultural Confidence in Dunhuang in Winter and Spring, and a chartered airplane service between Dunhuang and Cambodia with the theme Lanmei Airlines Meet You in Winter will be provided from December 9th, which suggests that Dunhuang's tourism brand is marching toward a broader international community.

Gansu residents can now enter Dunhuang's Minsha Mountain, Yumen Pass and Dunhuang Yardang National Geological Park free of charge until March 31, 2020. A further discount will be given to people who visit Dunhuang's Mogao Caves during the winter from Dec 1, 2019, to Mar. 31, 2020. Apart from the entrance tickets discount, Dunhuang also released a series of special winter activities to lure visitors. For instance, six activities, including A bite of Dunhuang, Chinese New Year in Dunhuang, and others, will be held.

The launch of Lanmei Airlines Meet You in Winter, which will open direct flights between Dunhuang and Cambodia, will build an air corridor between the two places that are thousands of miles apart, and promote tourism exchanges between China and Cambodia. A direct air route will be launched on Dec. 9 between Dunhuang city and Cambodia's Siem Reap, a local airport said Saturday. The flight, which will be operated each Monday from Dec. 9 to Feb. 24, 2020, departs Siem Reap at 3:00 p.m. local time and lands in Dunhuang after six hours and 35 minutes of flying. The new air service is expected to promote tourism and cultural exchanges between the two cities, according to He Yanhong, an official with Dunhuang's bureau of tourism and culture.

The five cultural tourism products, six series of tourism policies, and eight themed activities provided by the Journey of Cultural Confidence in Dunhuang in Winter and Spring will further stimulate the winter and spring tourism market of Dunhuang.As the popularity of Dunhuang's tourism brand continues to rise globally and Dunhuang's cultural tourism industry grows steadily, more and more tourists will be attracted to the delights of China's cultural heritage and natural wonders, and to experience the charm of this Chinese city tourism brand.

SOURCE Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports Administration of Dunhuang