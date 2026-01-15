Duni Group and Relevo behind Munich's circular initiative

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The German city of Munich is taking an important step towards a circular future with the launch of the ReMuc – "Ois im Kreis" project, a new system for reusable food containers. Behind the digital solution is Relevo by Duni, majority-owned by Duni Group. The initiative aims to make reuse simple, digital, and scalable – and demonstrates how reusable solutions can work in practice at one of the city's most visited locations. The effort aligns with the EU's new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which will apply from August 2026.

The foodservice industry is undergoing change. New regulations and increasing sustainability requirements are driving solutions that make it possible to reduce waste and increase reuse. At the same time, single-use products continue to play an important role – in many situations they remain the most hygienic, practical, or cost-effective option. It is therefore not about replacing one with the other but about creating a balance where different solutions are used where they make the most sense. Duni Group envisions a future where single-use and reusable solutions coexist. Through innovation and digitalization, the conditions are created to choose the right solution for the right context – from quick take-away to large events and city-wide reuse systems. ReMuc illustrates how reusable solutions can work in practice while opening new opportunities for reuse.

ReMuc is a five-year initiative that makes reuse convenient and accessible. Five automated return stations will be placed at Viktualienmarkt – Munich's most famous food market and a central meeting point for both locals and tourists. Customers purchase food or drinks in a reusable container, return it to a station, and receive their deposit back. Other partners in the project include Recup (containers), Circle Cube (return machines), and Cup Company (logistics and washing). The goal is to reduce waste, ease the burden on vendors, and create a model that can be scaled to other urban environments. Relevo by Duni manages deposits, returns, and traceability in a single interface. By combining frictionless processes with automated return flows, reuse becomes as convenient as take-away.

- Single-use solutions have been the default for good reasons: flexibility, convenience, and hygiene. They will continue to matter. What ReMuc demonstrates is equally important: reuse can work at scale, in real life. Our hope is that this encourages more cities to pilot and adopt similar systems, says Nicklas Lauwell, Chief Officer, Food Packaging Solutions, Duni Group.

When PPWR enters into force, the need for solutions that combine user-friendliness, logistics, and traceability will increase. Duni Group invests in innovations that support the transition in foodservice and strengthen long-term competitiveness. The philosophy is clear: single-use and reusable solutions both have a role – and the future is about giving consumers smart choices.

