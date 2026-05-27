Duni Group supports Vätternrundan's sustainability efforts with plastic-free and compostable serving solutions

MALMÖ, Sweden, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vätternrundan, the world's largest recreational cycling event, has entered into a collaboration with Duni Group to take further steps toward its sustainability goals. Duni Group also becomes part of the network of partners contributing to Vätternrundan's sustainability work. During this year's event, participants will be served beverages in fully plastic-free paper cups, while a composting solution will be tested at the Jönköping depot to manage food and packaging waste on site.

Vätternrundan attracts tens of thousands of cyclists each year around Lake Vättern. During Cycling Week, June 5–13, sustainability efforts are strengthened through concrete solutions from Duni Group, with a focus on reducing plastic use and enabling more circular handling of both food and packaging waste.

During the event, Duni Group supplies approximately 125,000 fully plastic-free paper cups, designed for high volumes and fast-paced environments. The cups contain neither plastic nor bioplastics, making it possible to completely avoid plastic even in serving contexts at large-scale events.

At the Jönköping depot, where around 12,000 meals are served, Duni Group also provides compostable packaging, as well as a composting machine from Duniform®. The packaging is designed for local composting and enables both food and packaging waste to be handled in a unified flow on site. The material can then be transformed into nutrient-rich soil within approximately 24 hours.

"Vätternrundan has has for a long time worked systematically to reduce its environmental impact. Transport and materials are two of our largest impact areas, and we are working purposefully to reduce that impact – both within our own events and by driving development in the industry. The collaboration with Duni Group is a concrete example of how we can combine large participant flows with more sustainable solutions in practice," says Oskar Sundblad, CEO of Vätternrundan.

For Duni Group, the collaboration is a further step in developing and scaling solutions that perform in large-scale event environments.

"Large recreational events place high demands on functionality, logistics and sustainability. Through our collaboration with Vätternrundan, we can demonstrate how plastic-free single-use products and circular waste solutions can work even in complex and time-critical settings," says Nicklas Lauwell, Chief Officer, Business Area Food Packaging Solutions at Duni Group.

Vätternrundan and Duni Group share the ambition to develop more sustainable and resource-efficient solutions for large sports and recreational events. The collaboration, initially spanning three years, creates opportunities for long-term development, testing, and scaling of sustainable solutions. By supporting Vätternrundan's sustainability efforts with plastic-free and compostable serving solutions, Duni Group helps demonstrate how large-scale events can take concrete steps toward reduced environmental impact – with the ambition to inspire more players within the industry.

About Vätternrundan

Vätternrundan is part of the Swedish national identity and the world's largest recreational cycling event. The race has been organised since 1966 by the non-profit association Motala AIF and attracts tens of thousands of cyclists from Sweden and internationally each year.

Vätternrundan is part of Cykelveckan (Cycling Week), which takes place June 5–13, 2026, and includes several races: Vätternrundan 315 km, Halvvättern 150 km, Tjejvättern 100 km, Vätternrundan 100 km, MTB Vättern and Minivättern. In September 2026, Vätternrundan will launch a new race, Vätternrundan Gravel.

With start and finish in Motala, the event is one of Sweden's largest recurring sporting events. Vätternrundan has long worked systematically with sustainability issues and in 2013 became the first sporting event in Sweden to be certified according to ISO 20121 – an international standard for sustainable event management. The work continues with clear ambitions to reduce the event's environmental and climate impact.

Petra Lamorell

Interim Head of Communications

+46 (0)76-8 740 387

[email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/duni-group/r/duni-group-supports-vatternrundan-s-sustainability-efforts-with-plastic-free-and-compostable-serving,c4350387

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