'Dunk Without The Junk' Thanks to HighKey's New Light and Creamy Sandwich Cookies

Just In Time For New Year Resolutions, Leading Low-Sugar Brand Debuts Better-For-You Cookie Breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. , Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk has a new best friend. Packed with flavor and none of the "stuff," HighKey's new Sandwich Cookies let you "Dunk without the junk!" Known for its best-selling chocolate chip cookie on Amazon, HighKey is expanding its product portfolio of "HIGH IN AWESOME. NOT SUGAR." snacks just in time for the new year. The brand's Sandwich Cookies are a delicious, dunkable treat perfect for leaving sugar behind in 2022.

HighKey Sandwich Cookies are a mouthwatering combination of light and creamy filling between two crunchy, chocolaty cookies. This no-sugar treat will delight tastebuds thanks to its rich cocoa flavors and sweet vanilla-flavored cream inside. A dream crumb true, HighKey's new Sandwich Cookies are gluten-free, soy-free, and keto-friendly so you can have FOMO NO MO'! Each two-cookie serving has o 0g of sugar, 2g net carbs, 7g of fiber, and 60 calories. Made with clean ingredients and no artificial colors or flavors, this snackable creation is a sugar-free slam dunk (in a tall glass of milk!) Each shareable sleeve contains 10 conveniently packaged cookies, making them perfect for work, school, or taking on a family road trip.

"We are so excited to unveil our latest dunking delicious creation," said Joe Ens, CEO of HighKey. "We've spent the last year testing and perfecting the best-tasting, low-sugar sandwich cookie on the market. We thought about everything consumers want in this type of cookie from the perfect crunch to dunkability to the sweet, creamy filling so we could truly deliver something that tastes as good as the original.

Sandwich Cookies are ideal for those who love to chase cookies with milk or dip until they disappear making them the low-sugar treat the whole family will love eating together in the New Year. Sandwich Cookies have an MSRP of $4.99 (4.27 oz). They will be available for purchase on Amazon in a 3-pack and will roll out in select retailers in 2023. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com .

About HighKey

Founded in 2018, HighKey is on a mission to change the way America eats by driving sugar out of snacks: one craving at a time. The company prides itself on creating uncompromisingly delicious snacks that are HIGH IN AWESOME. NOT SUGAR. HighKey's products include its cult-favorite Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies, which have over 70,000 reviews and are the #1 best-selling chocolate chip cookies on Amazon; Wafers, Caramel Clusters, and more. Every HighKey snack uses naturally-derived sugar substitutes and quality ingredients like almond flour. HighKey is available at Target, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, and other major retailers. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com.

