Dunkin' Announces Plans for 18 New Restaurants, Including Ten Multi-Brand Locations with Baskin-Robbins, in the Houston Area

CANTON, Mass., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin', America's all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, announced today the signing of store development agreements with new franchisee Manchester Enterprises, LLC to develop 18 new restaurants throughout Houston, TX. The group will also be developing ten multi-brand locations with Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. With the first restaurant slated to open in the Summer of 2020, the franchisee is targeting markets throughout Houston, including Sugarland, Missouri City, Pearland, Friendswood, Galveston and Texas City.

Manchester Enterprises, LLC, led by Chief Operations Officer Kirby Dolliole, has extensive experience in the foodservice and hospitality sectors, previously overseeing operations at multiple other QSR Brands. Headquartered in Houston, the Manchester Enterprise group has extensive knowledge of the market and is dedicated to further developing the Dunkin' brand throughout the region over the next decade.

"We have always admired the Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins business models and have continued to monitor their growth over the years," said Dolliole. "Throughout my career, I have had the pleasure to cross paths with many Dunkin' franchise owners who have consistently raved about the brand and their support structure. We're eager to begin development and look forward to keeping Houston running on Dunkin'."

There are currently 160 Dunkin' restaurants located in Texas, and the company is continuing to recruit franchisees in the surrounding areas of Houston, Austin, Beaumont and Odessa, TX . To help fuel additional growth in the market, special development incentives are available. *

"Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins' growth would not be possible without the introduction of new franchisees to the system, which demonstrates their high confidence in our brands and world-class support team," said Grant Benson, CFE, senior vice president of franchising and business development, Dunkin' Brands. "Our hard-working and dedicated franchisees bring the Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins brands, products, and promotions to life each and every day and have been essential to our growth over the years, which has solidified our position as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry."

In an effort to keep the brand fresh and competitive, Dunkin' offers flexible concepts for any real estate format including free-standing restaurants, end caps, in-line sites, gas and convenience, travel plazas, and universities, as well as other retail environments. Additionally, multi-brand restaurants that combine Dunkin' with Baskin-Robbins under one roof offer even more opportunity to drive traffic during various day parts — from early morning breakfast and coffee all the way to after-dinner ice cream treats.

In 2018, the brand opened the first iteration of its NextGen restaurant, designed to cater to the on-the-go customer, and leveraging innovative in-store technology and design elements to stay modern and relevant with guests. The new store design emphasizes unparalleled speed and convenience, while leaning into the brand's beverage-led strategy.

To learn more about Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or www.BaskinRobbins.com. Like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/DunkinDonuts or www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins ) and follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/DunkinDonuts or www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins ).

About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

With more than 21,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the second quarter 2019, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included over 13,000 Dunkin' restaurants and more than 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass

CONTACT:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting



954-893-9150



srosenthal@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Dunkin' Brands

Related Links

http://www.DunkinDonuts.com

