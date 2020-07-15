Dunkin' Becomes One of the First Quick Service Restaurants to Join the P&G Professional CleanPLUS Experience Program

CANTON, Mass., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Dunkin' prepares to reopen dining rooms in markets that lift stay-at-home orders, the company is taking an additional step to demonstrate its long commitment to safety and protecting guests. With consumers' focus on restaurant cleaning and disinfecting during the pandemic – a May survey by P&G Professional shows that approximately 70% of diners expect thorough and frequent restaurant cleaning, and 63% want cleaning and safety measures posted in restaurants* – Dunkin' has become an early adopter of the P&G Professional CleanPLUS Experience Program.

Through the P&G Professional CleanPLUS Experience Program, Dunkin', which is 100% franchised, and its franchisees are providing customers additional assurance that an entire Dunkin' restaurant – including restrooms, counters, and tables – is cleaned using P&G Professional products that have been trusted by Americans for generations, such as Dawn® Professional, Spic & Span®, Comet®, and Safeguard®. Beginning this month, new co-branded stickers will be placed on the front door, drive-thru window, and in the restrooms of all Dunkin' restaurants to make clear that each restaurant is to be deep-cleaned and disinfected frequently. Dunkin' sister brand Baskin-Robbins will also participate in the P&G Professional CleanPLUS Experience Program and guests can expect to see signs in Baskin-Robbins shops in August.

"Our franchisees are committed to providing a restaurant experience that meets the health and safety expectations of both their customers and their crew, every day," said Everett Gasbarro, Dunkin' Brands Senior Director of Operating Systems. "We are proud to be one of the first QSR brands to join the P&G Professional CleanPLUS Experience Program, as yet another demonstration of our unwavering commitment to standards which help our franchisees provide additional safety measures for the benefit of guests, restaurant employees, and the communities they serve."

"During our long-standing relationship with Dunkin', we've seen that their commitment to cleanliness and guest safety is paramount," said Paul Edmondson, Vice President, P&G Professional North America. "We're honored to support Dunkin' franchisees and their restaurants with our top P&G Professional brands at a time when the spotlight has never been brighter on how restaurants clean, disinfect, and protect their spaces for both employees and guests."

Dunkin' was one of the first chains to close in-restaurant dining, and quickly implemented national safety standards including:

Requiring hygiene training on best-in-class restaurant sanitization and disinfection practices

Requiring social distancing

Requiring the use of face masks and single-use gloves by all restaurant employees

Installing plexiglass guards at the front counter

Providing franchisees with infrared thermometers to enable them to perform recommended pre-shift employee health checks

Assessing additional innovative safety measures on an ongoing basis

Currently, the vast majority of Dunkin' restaurants across the country remain open; however, as a precaution, Dunkin' is continuing to limit service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations. Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin' App for a quick, grab-and-go experience. Customers can continue to stay informed on Dunkin's response to COVID-19 here.

* In May 2020, P&G Professional surveyed 974 independent diners, who ate out at least twice a week and were either partly or wholly responsible for making the decision on where to eat, about how COVID-19 has impacted their expectations about future dining experiences.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 13,100 franchised restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine's 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 8,000 franchised retail shops in 54 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com

About Procter & Gamble Professional

P&G Professional is the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, serving the foodservice, building cleaning and maintenance, healthcare, hospitality, food/drug/mass, and convenience store industries. P&G Professional offers complete solutions utilizing its parent company's scale, trusted brands and strengths in market and consumer understanding. P&G Professional features such brands as Tide® Professional, Dawn® Professional, Cascade® Professional, Mr. Clean® Professional, Febreze® Professional, Swiffer® Professional, Comet®, Spic and Span®, Bounty®, Safeguard®, and its own brand, P&G Pro Line®. Please visit www.pgpro.com for the latest information about P&G Professional's solutions and services.

