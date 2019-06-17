Dunkin' Begins Nationwide Delivery Rollout through Grubhub

Using Seamless or Grubhub, people who live and work in New York City can enjoy their favorite Dunkin' coffees, espresso drinks, Cold Brew and frozen beverages – as well as donuts, breakfast sandwiches, bagels and more – delivered directly to them, wherever they are throughout the day. New Yorkers looking for a convenient Dunkin' delivery experience can simply open the Seamless or Grubhub mobile app or website, choose their favorites and place their Dunkin' orders to be delivered wherever they choose. To ensure an operationally tight experience, Grubhub has integrated into Dunkin's point-of-sale (POS) systems to ensure speedy, accurate deliveries.

To celebrate the start of Seamless' Dunkin' delivery service, the two brands are serving some big offers for the Big Apple in June:

Score a sweet ride: Anyone in metro New York who orders Dunkin' through Seamless or Grubhub today through Sunday, June 23 and uses promo code DUNKINBIKE will be entered for the chance to win an exclusive, tricked out Dunkin' bicycle. Designed with Dunkin's iconic pink and orange colors, the brand's first-ever bike was created in honor of the Seamless delivery partners now delivering Dunkin' coffee, donuts and more throughout the city. Second prizes include $20 promo codes that can be used toward Dunkin' purchases through Seamless. No purchase necessary, 18+, U.S. residents of metro New York only. Ends 6/23/19. For official rules, please visit https://lp.grubhub.com/legal/dunkinsweepstakes/.

"Keeping Americans energized with the coffee and food they crave, wherever and whenever they want, is what our guests expect from Dunkin'. By partnering with Grubhub, Dunkin' will be there for more people even when they're staying at home or are busy at work," said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Vice President of Digital and Loyalty Marketing for Dunkin' U.S. "We've collaborated closely with Grubhub to optimize the service in our initial testing, and we've been encouraged by the strong customer response. We are thrilled to launch Dunkin' Delivers in New York City today and look forward to working with Grubhub to expand the service in additional cities in the months ahead."

"Dunkin' is an iconic, beloved brand that has long been a daily ritual for millions of people. The chance to help Dunkin' extend their reach by bringing their signature coffees, donuts and more to Grubhub and Seamless customers marks an exciting moment for both of our companies," said Seth Priebatsch, Head of Enterprise at Grubhub. "By deepening our relationship through our direct POS integration, we're able to create the most efficient process, ensuring that both in-store operations run smoothly and that customers get their favorites delivered in the fastest way possible."

To place a Dunkin' Delivers order in New York City, visit https://www.seamless.com/food/dunkin. To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

* Participation may vary, limited time offer. See https://lp.grubhub.com/legal/dunkindelivery/ for details.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 12,900 restaurants in 43 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 115,000 restaurant partners in over 2,200 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, Tapingo, AllMenus and MenuPages.

