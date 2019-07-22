Dunkin' Brands Announces Appointment Of Stephanie Lilak As Chief Human Resources Officer

CANTON, Mass., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, today announced the appointment of Stephanie Lilak as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. She will join the Dunkin' Brands Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Dunkin' Brands' Chief Executive Officer Dave Hoffmann.

Lilak comes to Dunkin' Brands from General Mills where she spent 23 years in executive-level human resource positions as well as serving as the operations leader for the company's largest U.S. manufacturing plant. In her new role at Dunkin' Brands, she will be responsible for global employee recruitment, training, leadership development, succession planning, compensation, benefits, and organizational effectiveness. She will also serve as co-chair of the Dunkin' People Systems Subcommittee where she will work with franchisees to create tools and programs designed to recruit, train, and develop restaurant managers and crewmembers.

"Stephanie is a transformational leader with a successful track record of helping global businesses implement human capital initiatives that drive growth. She's excelled at developing talent and has dedicated her career to building strong, inclusive corporate cultures," said Dave Hoffmann, Dunkin' Brands CEO and Dunkin' U.S. President. "With her leadership skills, business acumen, and passion for organizational development, Stephanie is eminently qualified to help us drive Dunkin' Brands' global growth. We are delighted to welcome her to our team."

Lilak's most recent position at General Mills was Vice President, Human Resources, North America Retail where she led strategic human resources for the $10 billion retail segment with 10,000 employees across multiple functions and business categories. She held previous roles with the company as the Vice President of Human Resources for the U.S. foodservice and convenience stores segments, and she provided human resources leadership for the International and Manufacturing Divisions. Lilak also assumed a cross-functional line leadership role of General Mills' largest manufacturing plant in the U.S. Prior to General Mills, Lilak worked in human resources for Cooper Industries.

"I am delighted to be joining Dunkin' Brands, a company with two of the world's most-loved brands and a premier franchising organization," said Lilak. "I look forward to working with the company's leadership and our franchisee community to develop and implement strategies designed to attract and retain top-tier talent for both the corporate entity as well as for Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins restaurants around the world."

Lilak earned a B.S. in Psychology and an M.S. in Industrial Relations from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She has also been active in numerous philanthropic causes supporting equitable access to higher education, most recently serving as a Board Member of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Greater Twin Cities United Way.

