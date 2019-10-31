Dunkin' Brands Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.3750 per share of common stock is payable on December 11, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2019.

About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

With more than 21,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the third quarter 2019, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included over 13,000 Dunkin' restaurants and more than 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

SOURCE Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.