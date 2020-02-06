Dunkin' Brands Announces Increased Cash Dividend

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.4025 per share of common stock is payable on March 18, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2020. This represents a 7.3 percent increase over the prior quarter's dividend.

With more than 21,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the fourth quarter 2019, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included over 13,000 Dunkin' restaurants and more than 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

