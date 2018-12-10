Dunkin' Brands Announces New Executive Promotions and Appointments

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, today announced two executive promotions, naming Tom Manchester as Senior Vice President, Integrated Marketing, Dunkin' U.S. and Jonathan Biggs as Vice President, Operations, Baskin-Robbins U.S. & Canada. The company also announced the appointment of Rick Gestring as Vice President, Operating Systems and Restaurant Experience, Dunkin'.

In his new role, Mr. Manchester will have responsibility for Culinary Innovation, Consumer Insights, Brand Marketing and Field Marketing. He will continue to report directly to Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin' U.S. Over his 17-year career at Dunkin', Mr. Manchester has led the brand's sports marketing initiatives and developed its sports strategy built on engaging storytelling and innovative partnerships. He directed Dunkin's sponsorships of the NHL, NWHL and U.S Women's National Hockey Team, while two marketing campaigns featuring the brand's professional athlete partners earned three Clio Awards for creative excellence. Prior to joining Dunkin', Mr. Manchester held management positions at both The Gillette Company and Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

In his new role, Mr. Biggs assumes operational responsibility for more than 2,600 Baskin-Robbins shops in the U.S. & Canada. He will report to Jason Maceda, Senior Vice President, Baskin-Robbins U.S. & Canada. Mr. Biggs joined Dunkin' Brands in 2008 and has assumed increasing responsibility as a leader on the Dunkin' U.S. Operations team, from opening the Phoenix market to helping direct the rollout of Dunkin's next generation restaurant experience. Over the past 10 years, his roles have included field operations and new market entry for western expansion, and leading brand initiatives across technology, product and equipment platforms. Prior to Dunkin' Brands, Biggs worked at Southern Company as a project engineer, managing teams and large-scale projects within the energy sector.

As Vice President, Operating Systems and Restaurant Experience for Dunkin', Mr. Gestring will lead, manage and support the integration of improved and enhanced restaurant level execution and guest satisfaction. He will have responsibility for developing, implementing, managing and continuously improving the restaurant management systems, equipment, procedures and tools to enable Dunkin's franchisees to achieve and maintain restaurant excellence. He will report to Dunkin' Brands' Chief Operating Officer, Scott Murphy. Mr. Gestring joins Dunkin' after nearly a decade in multiple roles at Arby's Restaurant Group, most recently as Vice President, Restaurant Experience, with responsibility for ensuring the integrity of the Arby's brand in all aspects of the guest experience in 3,340 restaurants. His background also includes leadership positions at Peet's Coffee, Aramark, Starbucks, Don Pablo's, and Taco Bell.

