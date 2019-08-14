Dunkin' Brands Announces New Regional Vice Presidents

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, has added three experienced industry executives as new Regional Vice Presidents to oversee Dunkin' operations and development in key regions throughout the country. The company today announced the hiring of Maria Hollandsworth as Regional Vice President – West, and Jorge Salvat as Regional Vice President – Central Atlantic, and the appointment of Peter Green to Regional Vice President – Mid-Atlantic. All three will report to Rick Colón, Dunkin' Brands' Senior Vice President of Operations and Development.

Ms. Hollandsworth brings a wealth of operations expertise to Dunkin', having held several leadership roles within the Quick Service Restaurant industry. She most recently served as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives & Operations Services at Jack In The Box, Inc., driving the customer experience and implementing strategic initiatives across 2,250 restaurants. She also served as Jack In The Box's Regional Franchise Director and Operations Director in the West, developing a deep understanding of the region as she worked closely with franchisees and senior leaders to achieve sales growth and improved operations and financial performance. Ms. Hollandsworth earned an MBA at Grand Canyon University, and a B.S. degree in Public Health at the University of the Philippines.

Mr. Salvat has more than 30 years of retail, operations and franchising experience, having served in several different leadership roles for domestic and international concepts spanning the food, sports memorabilia, beauty and specialty services industries. He spent 15 years at Burger King, which included oversight of South Florida markets and the Caribbean as Director of Operations. He also spent eight years at McDonald's, which included serving in the role of Vice President of Franchising and Operations for the Southeast and Central Atlantic regions. Mr. Salvat earned a B.S. degree in Science at the University of Miami.

Mr. Green has been with Dunkin' for nearly seven years, most recently serving as Dunkin's Regional Vice President for the brand's Western markets, successfully overseeing Dunkin's return to California while strengthening key markets such as Phoenix and Las Vegas. He joined Dunkin' from McDonald's, where he served as Director of Operations, responsible for achieving operational compliance and customer satisfaction in over 700 restaurants. In his role on the operations team, he was one of the first to roll out the marketing and local market execution of the brand's McCafé line. Mr. Green earned a B.A. in Business Administration and Management from Manchester Business School.

"We're very pleased to have Maria and Jorge join the Dunkin' operations team and to appoint Peter to Regional Vice President for the Mid-Atlantic," said Rick Colón. "Maria, Jorge and Peter are seasoned operations leaders with a wealth of experience driving operational excellence, developing their people and supporting franchisees' profitable growth. We look forward to their contributions to the Dunkin' business as we continue our work to better support our franchisees and better serve our guests."



About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

With more than 21,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the second quarter 2019, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included over 12,900 Dunkin' restaurants and more than 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

SOURCE Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.