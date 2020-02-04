Dunkin' Brands Announces New Vice President Of Marketing Strategy

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands, the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, today announced the promotion of Jill McVicar Nelson to Vice President, Marketing Strategy.

In her new position as Vice President, Marketing Strategy, Dunkin' U.S., Nelson will lead a newly reorganized team responsible for brand marketing & planning as well as value and pricing strategies. She will report on an interim basis to Dunkin' Brands CEO Dave Hoffmann. Most recently, Nelson served as Director of Corporate Strategy and Chief of Staff to the CEO.

"We are combining our strategic, go-to-market functions into one team in order to accelerate the growth of Dunkin' U.S. through a more integrated marketing approach, and I am delighted to announce the appointment of Jill as the Vice President to lead this group," said Dave Hoffmann, Dunkin' Brands CEO. "Jill has been intimately involved in the creation and execution of our Blueprint for Growth, the multi-year plan to transform the Dunkin' U.S. business. She has consistently demonstrated a deep knowledge of the business, sound strategic vision, and has built strong relationships throughout the organization and franchisee community. With Jill at the helm, I am confident we will be able to respond more quickly to changes in the consumer landscape, provide better support to our franchisees, and, ultimately, better serve our guests."

Nelson joined Dunkin' Brands in 2011 as a member of the business analytics finance team, where she was responsible for measuring the effectiveness of marketing promotions and new product introductions. She left the company in 2014 to earn an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth, and returned to Dunkin' in 2016 holding various strategic roles. In 2019, she was promoted to Director of Corporate Strategy. Nelson earned her bachelor's degree in public policy from Duke University.

