Dunkin' Brands Earns Top Marks in 2020 Corporate Equality Index

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands, the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, today announced that it received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Dunkin' Brands also achieved a perfect score in the 2019 CEI and joins the ranks of more than 680 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

The results of this year's CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S. but helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Dunkin' Brands' efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

"Dunkin' has a long history of embracing inclusion and diversity, and we take great pride in creating and fostering an environment where everyone is valued and treated with dignity and respect," said Stephanie Lilak, Dunkin' Brands Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are honored that our commitment to building a strong, diverse workplace, fueled by our corporate employees across the organization, has been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation with a perfect score on this year's Corporate Equality Index."

Dunkin' Brands has four employee resource groups (ERG's) that contribute to the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion. The mission of INspire, the first ERG established at Dunkin' Brands, is to create a network of LGBTQ employees and allies that strive to foster an inclusive work environment and provide support, resources, and information to create a stronger workplace. The INspire group has also supported the LGBTQ community through sponsorships of local events and parades that celebrate Pride Month.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision."

The full 2020 Corporate Equality Index report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

With more than 21,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the third quarter 2019, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included over 13,000 Dunkin' restaurants and more than 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

SOURCE Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

