Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Results

CANTON, Mass., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of two of the world's most recognized brands, Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, plans to release its first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 26, 2018, with a conference call to follow at 8:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number is (866) 393-1607 or (914) 495-8556, conference number 6069449. Dunkin' Brands will also simultaneously broadcast the conference call live over the Internet at http://investor.dunkinbrands.com. A replay of the conference call can be accessed on the Company's website at http://investor.dunkinbrands.com.