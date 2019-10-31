Dunkin' Brands Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter highlights include:

Dunkin' U.S. comparable store sales growth of 1.5%

Baskin-Robbins U.S. comparable store sales growth of 3.6%

Added 55 net new Dunkin' locations in the U.S.; total of 122 net new Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins locations globally

Revenues increased 1.7%

Diluted EPS increased by 8.9% to $0.86

Diluted adjusted EPS increased by 8.4% to $0.90

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins (BR), today reported results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019.

"We delivered a strong third quarter with positive comparable store sales growth across all four of our business segments, including Baskin-Robbins best quarterly sales results in the U.S. since the fourth quarter of 2017. Dunkin' U.S. performance was led by strength in premium beverages such as espresso and cold brew, along with sales of breakfast sandwiches driven by the success of our national Go2s value platform. We also rolled out two new features in our Dunkin' U.S. digital and loyalty platform - guest ordering for Mobile On-The-Go and multi-tender payment flexibility for the DD Perks program - unlocking more choice and convenience for Dunkin's most loyal and on-the-go guests," said David Hoffmann, Dunkin' Brands Chief Executive Officer and President Dunkin' U.S. "We believe these results demonstrate that our Dunkin' U.S. Blueprint for Growth is working and the strategic investments made into the Dunkin' business last year are enabling us to drive topline results and deliver a better guest experience."

"With one quarter remaining in 2019, we are reiterating our guidance for revenue and operating income growth," said Kate Jaspon, Chief Financial Officer, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. "In addition to other updates to our 2019 targets, we are raising and tightening our guidance for earnings per share."

THIRD QUARTER 2019 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited, $ in millions, except per share data) Three months ended

Increase (Decrease) Amounts and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018

$ / # % Financial data:









Revenues $ 355.9

350.0



5.9

1.7 % Operating income 121.3

111.6



9.8

8.7 % Operating income margin 34.1 % 31.9 %





Adjusted operating income(1) $ 126.0

116.9



9.1

7.8 % Adjusted operating income margin(1) 35.4 % 33.4 %





Net income $ 72.4

66.1



6.3

9.5 % Adjusted net income(1) 75.7

69.9



5.8

8.3 % Earnings per share:









Common–basic 0.87

0.80



0.07

8.8 % Common–diluted 0.86

0.79



0.07

8.9 % Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) 0.90

0.83



0.07

8.4 % Weighted-average number of common shares – diluted (in millions) 83.9

84.1



(0.2)

(0.3) % Systemwide sales(2) $ 3,212.9

3,067.8



145.1

4.7 % Comparable store sales growth (decline):









Dunkin' U.S. 1.5 % 1.3 %





BR U.S. 3.6 % 1.8 %





Dunkin' International 7.3 % 2.5 %





BR International 3.0 % 7.5 %





Development data:









Consolidated global net POD development 122

77



45

58.4 % Dunkin' global PODs at period end 13,035

12,740



295

2.3 % BR global PODs at period end 8,116

8,024



92

1.1 % Consolidated global PODs at period end 21,151

20,764



387

1.9 %

(1) Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, and adjusted net income are non-GAAP measures reflecting operating income and net income adjusted for amortization of intangible assets, long-lived asset impairments, and certain other items, net of the tax impact of such adjustments in the case of adjusted net income. Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure calculated using adjusted net income. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Statistical Data" and "Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for further detail.

(2) Systemwide sales include sales at franchisee-operated restaurants, including joint ventures. While we do not record sales by franchisees, licensees, or joint ventures as revenue, and such sales are not included in our consolidated financial statements, we believe that this operating measure is important in obtaining an understanding of our financial performance. We believe systemwide sales information aids in understanding how we derive royalty revenue and in evaluating our performance relative to competitors.

Global systemwide sales growth of 4.7% in the third quarter was primarily attributable to global store development and global comparable store sales growth.

Dunkin' U.S. comparable store sales grew 1.5% in the third quarter as an increase in average ticket was partially offset by a decrease in traffic. The increase in average ticket was driven by favorable mix shift to premium priced espresso and cold brew beverages coupled with strategic pricing increases, partially offset by discounting driven by national value platforms, Go2s and PM Beverage Break.

Baskin-Robbins U.S. comparable store sales grew 3.6% in the third quarter driven by an increase in average ticket and flat traffic. The increase in average ticket was driven by strategic pricing increases coupled with strong performance of cups and cones, and take home, as well as Stranger Things merchandise.

In the third quarter, Dunkin' Brands franchisees and licensees opened 122 net new restaurants globally. This included 55 net new Dunkin' U.S. locations, 58 Baskin-Robbins International locations, and 23 Dunkin' International locations, offset by net closures of 14 Baskin-Robbins U.S. locations. Additionally, Dunkin' U.S. franchisees remodeled 22 restaurants and Baskin-Robbins U.S. franchisees remodeled 12 restaurants during the quarter.

Revenues for the third quarter increased $5.9 million, or 1.7%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to an increase in royalty income as a result of Dunkin' U.S. systemwide sales growth, as well as an increase in rental income, offset by decreases in advertising fees and related income and franchise fees. The increase in rental income resulted from the adoption of the new lease accounting standard in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, which requires gross presentation of certain lease costs that the Company passes through to franchisees. See "Adoption of New Accounting Standard" for further detail. The decrease in advertising fees and related income was due primarily to a decrease in gift card program service fees, offset by an increase in advertising fees as a result of systemwide sales growth. The decrease in franchise fees was due primarily to franchisee incentives, including investments to support the Dunkin' U.S. Blueprint for Growth, which are being recognized over the remaining term of each respective franchise agreement.

Operating income and adjusted operating income for the third quarter increased $9.8 million, or 8.7%, and $9.1 million, or 7.8%, respectively, compared to the prior year period primarily as a result of the increase in royalty income, a decrease in general and administrative expenses, and an increase in net income from our South Korea joint venture, offset by the decrease in franchise fees.

Net income and adjusted net income for the third quarter increased by $6.3 million, or 9.5%, and $5.8 million, or 8.3%, respectively, compared to the prior year period primarily as a result of the increases in operating income and adjusted operating income, respectively, and an increase in interest income earned on our cash balances, offset by an increase in income tax expense. The increase in income tax expense was driven primarily by excess tax benefits from share-based compensation of $1.8 million compared to $7.4 million in the prior year period and the increase in income in the current year period, offset by a tax benefit of $2.0 million in the current year period related to the ability to utilize additional foreign tax credit carryforwards.

Diluted earnings per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter increased by 8.9% to $0.86 and 8.4% to $0.90, respectively, compared to the prior year period as a result of the increases in net income and adjusted net income, respectively. Excluding the impact of recognized excess tax benefits, both diluted earnings per share and diluted adjusted earnings per share would have been lower by approximately $0.02 and $0.09 for the third quarter of fiscal years 2019 and 2018, respectively.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 SEGMENT RESULTS









Amounts and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding

Three months ended

Increase (Decrease) Dunkin' U.S.

September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018

$ / # %

(Unaudited, $ in thousands except as otherwise noted) Revenues:













Royalty income

$ 130,993



124,805



6,188

5.0 % Franchise fees

3,675



4,840



(1,165)

(24.1) % Rental income

30,824



26,637



4,187

15.7 % Other revenues

912



1,002



(90)

(9.0) % Total revenues

$ 166,404



157,284



9,120

5.8 %















Segment profit

$ 127,755



121,667



6,088

5.0 %















Comparable store sales growth

1.5 %

1.3 %





Systemwide sales (in millions)(1)

$ 2,365.9



2,266.9



99.0

4.4 %















Points of distribution

9,554



9,313



241

2.6 % Gross openings

82



95



(13)

(13.7) % Net openings

55



52



3

5.8 %

(1) Systemwide sales include sales at franchisee-operated restaurants, including joint ventures. We do not record sales by franchisees, licensees, or joint ventures as revenue and such sales are not included in our consolidated financial statements. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Statistical Data" for further detail.

Dunkin' U.S. third quarter revenues of $166.4 million represented an increase of 5.8% compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily a result of an increase in royalty income driven by systemwide sales growth, as well as an increase in rental income, offset by a decrease in franchise fees due primarily to franchisee incentives provided as part of the investments to support the Dunkin' U.S. Blueprint for Growth, which are being recognized over the remaining term of each respective franchise agreement. The increase in rental income resulted from the adoption of the new lease accounting standard in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. See "Adoption of New Accounting Standard" for further detail.

Dunkin' U.S. segment profit in the third quarter increased to $127.8 million, an increase of $6.1 million over the prior year period, driven primarily by the increase in royalty income and a decrease in general and administrative expenses, offset by decreases in franchise fees and rental margin. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was due primarily to expenses incurred in the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 to support the Dunkin' U.S. Blueprint for Growth investments, as well as a decrease in personnel costs. The decrease in rental margin was due primarily to amortization of certain lease intangible assets, previously recorded within amortization, now included within occupancy expenses—franchised restaurants. See "Adoption of New Accounting Standard" for further detail.

Amounts and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding

Three months ended

Increase (Decrease) Dunkin' International

September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018

$ / # %

(Unaudited, $ in thousands except as otherwise noted) Revenues:













Royalty income

$ 5,769



5,192



577

11.1 % Franchise fees

792



1,054



(262)

(24.9) % Other revenues

188



10



178

1,780.0 % Total revenues

$ 6,749



6,256



493

7.9 %















Segment profit

$ 4,898



4,549



349

7.7 %















Comparable store sales growth

7.3 %

2.5 %





Systemwide sales (in millions)(1)

$ 210.9



194.9



16.1

8.2 %















Points of distribution

3,481



3,427



54

1.6 % Gross openings

87



95



(8)

(8.4) % Net openings

23



12



11

91.7 %

(1) Systemwide sales include sales at franchisee-operated restaurants, including joint ventures. We do not record sales by franchisees, licensees, or joint ventures as revenue and such sales are not included in our consolidated financial statements. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Statistical Data" for further detail.

Dunkin' International third quarter systemwide sales increased 8.2% from the prior year period driven by sales growth across all regions. Sales in South Korea, Latin America, and Europe were negatively impacted by unfavorable foreign exchange rates, while sales in Asia were positively impacted by favorable foreign exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, systemwide sales increased by approximately 11%.

Dunkin' International third quarter revenues of $6.7 million represented an increase of 7.9% from the prior year period. The increase in revenues was primarily a result of an increase in royalty income driven by systemwide sales growth, as well as an increase in other revenues, offset by a decrease in franchise fees due primarily to additional deferred revenue recognized in the prior year period upon closure of certain international markets.

Segment profit for Dunkin' International increased $0.3 million to $4.9 million in the third quarter primarily as a result of the increase in revenues, offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Amounts and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding

Three months ended

Increase (Decrease) Baskin-Robbins U.S.

September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018

$ / # %

(Unaudited, $ in thousands except as otherwise noted) Revenues:













Royalty income

$ 8,973



8,626



347

4.0 % Franchise fees

374



319



55

17.2 % Rental income

942



773



169

21.9 % Sales of ice cream and other products

1,021



906



115

12.7 % Other revenues

3,014



3,057



(43)

(1.4) % Total revenues

$ 14,324



13,681



643

4.7 %















Segment profit

$ 9,711



10,183



(472)

(4.6) %















Comparable store sales growth

3.6 %

1.8 %





Systemwide sales (in millions)(1)

$ 186.3



180.6



5.7

3.1 %















Points of distribution

2,542



2,558



(16)

(0.6) % Gross openings

15



17



(2)

(11.8) % Net closings

(14)



(3)



(11)

n/m

(1) Systemwide sales include sales at franchisee-operated restaurants, including joint ventures. We do not record sales by franchisees, licensees, or joint ventures as revenue and such sales are not included in our consolidated financial statements. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Statistical Data" for further detail.

Baskin-Robbins U.S. third quarter revenues increased 4.7% from the prior year period to $14.3 million due primarily to increases in royalty income driven by systemwide sales growth, rental income, and sales of ice cream and other products. The increase in rental income resulted from the adoption of the new lease accounting standard in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. See "Adoption of New Accounting Standard" for further detail.

Segment profit for Baskin-Robbins U.S. decreased to $9.7 million in the third quarter, a decrease of 4.6%, primarily as a result of an increase in general and administrative expenses driven by costs incurred in the current year period to support brand-building activities, offset by the increase in royalty income.

Amounts and percentages may not recalculate due to rounding

Three months ended

Increase (Decrease) Baskin-Robbins International

September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018

$ / # %

(Unaudited, $ in thousands except as otherwise noted) Revenues:













Royalty income

$ 2,197



2,140



57

2.7 % Franchise fees

165



203



(38)

(18.7) % Rental income

218



137



81

59.1 % Sales of ice cream and other products

28,459



28,625



(166)

(0.6) % Other revenues

(28)



52



(80)

(153.8) % Total revenues

$ 31,011



31,157



(146)

(0.5) %















Segment profit

$ 13,028



12,009



1,019

8.5 %















Comparable store sales growth (decline)

3.0 %

7.5 %





Systemwide sales (in millions)(1)

$ 449.7



425.4



24.3

5.7 %















Points of distribution

5,574



5,466



108

2.0 % Gross openings

97



82



15

18.3 % Net openings

58



16



42

262.5 %

(1) Systemwide sales include sales at franchisee-operated restaurants, including joint ventures. We do not record sales by franchisees, licensees, or joint ventures as revenue and such sales are not included in our consolidated financial statements. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Statistical Data" for further detail.

Baskin-Robbins International systemwide sales increased 5.7% in the third quarter compared to the prior year period driven by sales growth in Japan, the Middle East, Australia, and South Korea. Sales in South Korea were negatively impacted by unfavorable foreign exchange rates, while sales in Japan were positively impacted by favorable foreign exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, systemwide sales increased by approximately 7%.

Baskin-Robbins International third quarter revenues of $31.0 million represented a decrease of 0.5% from the prior year period due primarily to a decrease in sales of ice cream and other products. Systemwide sales and sales of ice cream products are not directly correlated within a given period due to certain licensees sourcing their own ice cream products, the lag between shipment of products to licensees and retail sales at franchised restaurants, and the overall timing of deliveries between fiscal quarters.

Third quarter segment profit increased 8.5% from the prior year period to $13.0 million primarily as a result of increases in net income from our South Korea and Japan joint ventures, as well as an increase in net margin on ice cream driven primarily by product mix and pricing, offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.





Three months ended

Increase (Decrease) U.S. Advertising Funds

September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018

$ / # %

(Unaudited, $ in thousands) Revenues:













Advertising fees and related income

$ 122,819



118,208



4,611

3.9 % Total revenues

$ 122,819



118,208



4,611

3.9 %















Segment profit

$ —



—



—

— %

U.S. Advertising Funds third quarter revenues of $122.8 million represented an increase of 3.9% compared to the prior year period driven primarily by Dunkin' U.S. systemwide sales growth. Expenses for the U.S. Advertising Funds were equivalent to revenues in each period, resulting in no segment profit.

COMPANY UPDATES

During the third quarter, the Company returned $45.7 million to shareholders, including $31.0 million in dividends and $14.7 million through open market repurchases of approximately 180,000 shares. The Company's shares outstanding as of September 28, 2019 were 82,821,829.

to shareholders, including in dividends and through open market repurchases of approximately 180,000 shares. The Company's shares outstanding as of September 28, 2019 were 82,821,829. The Company today announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.3750 per share, payable on December 11, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2019.

FISCAL YEAR 2019 TARGETS

As described below, the Company is reiterating and updating certain of its 2019 performance targets.

The Company continues to expect low-single digit comparable store sales growth for Dunkin' U.S. and flat to slightly negative comparable store sales growth for Baskin-Robbins U.S.

The Company continues to expect to be at the low end of the range of 200 to 250 net new Dunkin' U.S. units. It continues to expect new Dunkin' U.S. restaurants opened in 2019 will contribute at least $130 million in systemwide sales in 2019.

in systemwide sales in 2019. The Company continues to expect Baskin-Robbins U.S. franchisees to close approximately ten net units.

The Company continues to expect low-to-mid single digit percent revenue growth.

The Company continues to expect low-to-mid single digit percent other revenue growth driven by consumer packaged goods.

The Company now expects ice cream margin dollars to be approximately $16 million (previously flat compared to 2018 margin of $17.8 million ).

(previously flat compared to 2018 margin of ). The Company continues to expect net income of equity method investments (JV net income) to be flat compared to 2018.

The Company continues to expect a mid-single digit percent reduction to general and administrative expenses.

The Company continues to expect mid-to-high single digit percent operating and adjusted operating income growth.

The Company now expects its full-year effective tax rate to be approximately 25% (previously 27%) and continues to expect net interest expense to be approximately $119 million . The tax guidance excludes any potential future impact from material excess tax benefits in the fourth quarter of 2019.

. The tax guidance excludes any potential future impact from material excess tax benefits in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company continues to expect full-year weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 84 million.

The Company now expects GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.80 to $2.85 (previously $2.71 to $2.78 ) and diluted adjusted earnings per share of $3.10 to $3.12 (previously $3.02 to $3.05 ).

to (previously to ) and diluted adjusted earnings per share of to (previously to ). The Company continues to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $40 million .

The foregoing non-GAAP forward-looking financial measures are reconciled from the respective measures determined under GAAP in the attached tables "Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Adoption of New Accounting Standard

In February 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued new guidance for lease accounting, which replaces existing lease accounting guidance. The Company adopted this new guidance in fiscal year 2019 using the modified retrospective transition method, and elected the option to not restate comparative periods in the year of adoption, including amounts as of December 29, 2018 and for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2018. As a result of adopting this new guidance in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, the Company recognized operating lease assets and liabilities of $388.8 million and $435.1 million, respectively, as of the first day of fiscal year 2019. The adoption of this new guidance also resulted in the recognition of additional rental income and occupancy expenses–franchised restaurants of $4.7 million and $14.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2019, respectively, related to certain lease costs that the Company passes through to franchisees. Additionally, amortization of certain lease intangible assets, previously recorded within amortization of other intangible assets, is now recorded as part of the amortization of operating lease assets within occupancy expenses–franchised restaurants. Amortization of other intangible assets for the three and nine months ended September 29, 2018 includes $0.6 million and $2.0 million, respectively, of amortization expense related to these lease intangible assets. Additional information regarding the Company's adoption of the new lease accounting guidance is contained in our most recent Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2019.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Dunkin' Brands will be holding a conference call today at 8:00 am ET hosted by David Hoffmann, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dunkin' U.S., and Kate Jaspon, Chief Financial Officer. The dial-in number is (866) 393-1607 or (914) 495-8556, conference number 9899345. Dunkin' Brands will broadcast the conference call live over the Internet at http://investor.dunkinbrands.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at http://investor.dunkinbrands.com.

The Company's consolidated statements of operations, condensed consolidated balance sheets, condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and other additional information have been provided with this press release. This information should be reviewed in conjunction with this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are not based on historical fact and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and regulations. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "feel," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," or "would," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ongoing level of profitability of franchisees and licensees; our franchisees' and licensees' ability to sustain same store sales growth; changes in working relationships with our franchisees and licensees and the actions of our franchisees and licensees; our master franchisees' relationships with sub-franchisees; the success of our investments in the Dunkin' U.S. Blueprint for Growth; the strength of our brand in the markets in which we compete; changes in competition within the quick-service restaurant segment of the food industry; changes in consumer behavior resulting from changes in technologies or alternative methods of delivery; economic and political conditions in the countries where we operate; our substantial indebtedness; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; consumer preferences, spending patterns and demographic trends; the impact of seasonal changes, including weather effects, on our business; the success of our growth strategy and international development; changes in commodity and food prices, particularly coffee, dairy products and sugar, and other operating costs; shortages of coffee; failure of our network and information technology systems; interruptions or shortages in the supply of products to our franchisees and licensees; the impact of food borne-illness or food safety issues or adverse public or media opinions regarding the health effects of consuming our products; our ability to collect royalty payments from our franchisees and licensees; the ability of our franchisees and licensees to open new restaurants and keep existing restaurants in operation; our ability to retain key personnel; any failure to protect consumer payment card data or other personally identifiable information; and catastrophic events.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's analysis as of the date of this press release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are more fully described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section headed "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures and Statistical Data

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, the Company has included certain non-GAAP measurements such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted operating income growth, adjusted net income, and diluted adjusted earnings per share, which present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance measures for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. We also believe these non-GAAP measures provide our investors with useful information regarding our historical operating results. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Use of the terms adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted operating income growth, adjusted net income, and diluted adjusted earnings per share may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled from the respective measures determined under GAAP in the attached tables "Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Additionally, the Company has included metrics such as systemwide sales and comparable store sales growth, which are commonly used statistical measures in the quick service restaurant industry and are important to understanding the Company's performance.

Systemwide sales include sales at franchisee-operated restaurants, including joint ventures. While we do not record sales by franchisees, licensees, or joint ventures as revenue, and such sales are not included in our consolidated financial statements, we believe that this operating measure is important in obtaining an understanding of our financial performance. We believe systemwide sales information aids in understanding how we derive royalty revenue and in evaluating our performance relative to competitors.

The Company uses "Dunkin' U.S. comparable store sales growth (decline)" and "BR U.S. comparable store sales growth (decline)," which are calculated by including only sales from franchisee-operated restaurants that have been open at least 78 weeks and that have reported sales in the current and comparable prior year week.

The Company uses "Dunkin' International comparable store sales growth (decline)" and "BR International comparable store sales growth (decline)," which generally represents the growth in local currency average monthly sales for franchisee-operated restaurants, including joint ventures, that have been open at least 13 months and that have reported sales in the current and comparable prior year month.

About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

With more than 21,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the third quarter 2019, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included over 13,000 Dunkin' restaurants and more than 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018

September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018 Revenues:















Franchise fees and royalty income(1)

$ 157,224



151,991



454,810



435,740

Advertising fees and related income

128,675



132,471



375,132



375,017

Rental income(2)

31,984



27,547



92,691



79,425

Sales of ice cream and other products(1)

24,409



24,867



72,400



74,784

Other revenues

13,590



13,135



39,277



37,027

Total revenues

355,882



350,011



1,034,310



1,001,993

Operating costs and expenses:















Occupancy expenses—franchised restaurants(2)

19,823



14,765



58,995



43,059

Cost of ice cream and other products

21,066



21,311



59,724



60,956

Advertising expenses

130,846



133,732



379,898



378,283

General and administrative expenses, net

60,333



63,997



176,458



183,122

Depreciation

4,584



4,937



13,916



15,095

Amortization of other intangible assets(2)

4,599



5,230



13,858



15,912

Long-lived asset impairment charges

36



55



361



1,209

Total operating costs and expenses

241,287



244,027



703,210



697,636

Net income of equity method investments

6,667



5,787



13,324



11,665

Other operating income (loss), net

81



(179)



943



(749)

Operating income

121,343



111,592



345,367



315,273

Other income (expense), net:















Interest income

2,996



1,930



7,906



5,088

Interest expense

(31,787)



(31,932)



(96,758)



(96,947)

Loss on debt extinguishment

—



—



(13,076)



—

Other loss, net

(258)



(101)



(308)



(700)

Total other expense, net

(29,049)



(30,103)



(102,236)



(92,559)

Income before income taxes

92,294



81,489



243,131



222,714

Provision for income taxes

19,929



15,422



58,821



45,997

Net income

$ 72,365



66,067



184,310



176,717



















Earnings per share—basic

$ 0.87



0.80



2.23



2.10

Earnings per share—diluted

0.86



0.79



2.20



2.07



(1) For the three months ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018, $5.3 million and $4.8 million, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018, $12.5 million and $12.2 million, respectively, of sales of ice cream and other products have been allocated to franchise fees and royalty income as consideration for the use of the franchise license.

(2) The Company adopted new guidance for lease accounting in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 on a modified retrospective transition method and elected the option to not restate comparative periods. See "Adoption of New Accounting Standard" for further detail.

DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



September 28,

2019

December 29,

2018 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 523,374



517,594

Restricted cash

93,868



79,008

Accounts receivable, net

82,427



75,963

Notes and other receivables, net

36,299



64,412

Prepaid income taxes

17,737



27,005

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

45,344



49,491

Total current assets

799,049



813,473

Property, equipment, and software, net

218,530



209,202

Operating lease assets(1)

375,650



—

Equity method investments

146,072



146,395

Goodwill

888,280



888,265

Other intangible assets, net

1,307,315



1,334,767

Other assets

67,285



64,479

Total assets

$ 3,802,181



3,456,581

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit







Current liabilities:







Current portion of long-term debt

$ 31,150



31,650

Operating lease liabilities(1)

35,822



—

Accounts payable

69,741



80,037

Deferred revenue

41,229



38,541

Other current liabilities

314,586



389,353

Total current liabilities

492,528



539,581

Long-term debt, net

3,010,785



3,010,626

Operating lease liabilities(1)

384,671



—

Deferred revenue

321,328



331,980

Deferred income taxes, net

195,532



204,027

Other long-term liabilities

18,196



83,164

Total long-term liabilities

3,930,512



3,629,797

Stockholders' deficit:







Common stock

83



82

Additional paid-in capital

586,613



642,017

Treasury stock, at cost

(3,291)



(1,060)

Accumulated deficit

(1,179,502)



(1,338,709)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(24,762)



(15,127)

Total stockholders' deficit

(620,859)



(712,797)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 3,802,181



3,456,581



(1) The Company adopted new guidance for lease accounting in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 on a modified retrospective transition method and elected the option to not restate comparative periods. See "Adoption of New Accounting Standard" for further detail.

DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine months ended



September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018









Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 157,779



126,529

Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions to property and equipment

(26,515)



(41,450)

Other, net

1,118



20

Net cash used in investing activities

(25,397)



(41,430)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

1,700,000



—

Repayment of long-term debt

(1,699,237)



(23,688)

Payment of debt issuance and other debt-related costs

(17,937)



—

Dividends paid on common stock

(93,027)



(86,035)

Repurchases of common stock, including accelerated share repurchases

(24,802)



(650,368)

Exercise of stock options

27,903



71,657

Other, net

(4,779)



(1,101)

Net cash used in financing activities

(111,879)



(689,535)

Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(208)



(350)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

20,295



(604,786)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

598,321



1,114,099

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$ 618,616



509,313

