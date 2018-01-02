Dunkin' Brands to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' Donuts (DD) and Baskin-Robbins (BR), announced today that management will be presenting on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at the ICR XChange Conference in Orlando, Florida, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available at http://investor.dunkinbrands.com under the Events and Presentations tab, and will be archived in the same section for a period of 14 days.