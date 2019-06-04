Dunkin' Brands to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

CANTON, Mass., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, announced today that management will be presenting on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Jefferies 2019 Global Consumer Conference in Nantucket, Mass., at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available at http://investor.dunkinbrands.com under the Events and Presentations tab, and will be archived in the same section for a period of 14 days.

About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

With more than 20,900 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the first quarter 2019, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included 12,900 Dunkin' restaurants and more than 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

