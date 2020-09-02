Dunkin' Brands to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins, announced today that management will be presenting on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available at http://investor.dunkinbrands.com under the Events and Presentations tab, and will be archived in the same section for a period of 90 days.

About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

With more than 21,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included over 13,000 Dunkin' restaurants and approximately 8,000 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.

SOURCE Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

