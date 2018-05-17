Dunkin' Brands to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CANTON, Mass., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN), the parent company of Dunkin' Donuts (DD) and Baskin-Robbins (BR), announced today that management will be presenting on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at the RBC Capital Markets Consumer and Retail Conference in Boston at 8:40 AM Eastern Time. Management will also be participating on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at the 38th Annual Piper Jaffray Consumer Marketplace Conference in New York City.
A live audio webcast of management's presentation at the RBC Capital Markets Consumer and Retail Conference will be available at http://investor.dunkinbrands.com under the Events and Presentations tab, and will be archived in the same section for a period of 14 days.
About Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.
With more than 20,000 points of distribution in more than 60 countries worldwide, Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) is one of the world's leading franchisors of quick service restaurants (QSR) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard-serve ice cream. At the end of the first quarter 2018, Dunkin' Brands' 100 percent franchised business model included more than 12,500 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants and more than 7,900 Baskin-Robbins restaurants. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Mass.
