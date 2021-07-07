Dunkin' Celebrates a Red Sox Summer with Espresso Beverages and a Limited-Edition Fenway Faithful Donut

BOSTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With baseball season in full swing, Dunkin' is serving up sweet chances to celebrate the Red Sox all summer long. Dunkin', a proud supporter of the Boston sports scene, will be keeping fans running with a can't-miss offer on three fan-favorite espresso beverages, an all-new Red Sox-inspired donut, and a special sweepstakes to honor coaches for youth sports across New England.

For that extra kick to stay fueled through summer afternoons, Dunkin' is offering a special deal for an afternoon pick-me-up. Now through August 17, fans can swing by Dunkin' and score any medium hot or iced Latte, Cappuccino, or Signature Latte for $3 between 2pm and 6pm daily*. Guests can add their go-to flavor to their espresso beverage, including new Cookie Dough flavor or Butter Pecan flavor.

To ring in the second half of the season, Dunkin' is unveiling a special limited-time Fenway Faithful Donut, available at select locations during the 2021 Red Sox season. The Fenway Faithful Donut is a classic vanilla flavored frosted donut topped with limited-edition red sprinkles, inspired by the iconic color of the hometown team.

Finally, to shine the spotlight on the heroes who keep youth sports running, Dunkin' is launching the Raise a Cup to Coaches Sweepstakes to celebrate community members, athletes, and coaches across New England. Fans can nominate a deserving coach at dunkinpromotion.com July 12 through August 15, for the chance to win weekly prizes**. One grand prize winner will be awarded the Grand Slam Prize Pack which includes Free Coffee for a Year for both the winner and the nominator, and the winner will receive a Donut Party at his/her local sports field, $5 Dunkin' gift cards for up to 15 team members and Red Sox x Dunkin' branded facemasks for their team, and four tickets to an upcoming Red Sox home game.

"This summer we're helping New Englanders get back to doing all their favorite things that make summertime in New England so special, especially cheering on the Boston Red Sox," said Suzanne Pingeton, Marketing Director-Northeast at Dunkin'. "To keep fans running all summer long, guests can stop by their local Dunkin' from 2pm – 6pm now through August 17 for a $3 medium hot or iced Latte, Cappuccino or Signature Latte to keep them running this summer for whatever is on deck."

*Exclusions apply. Participation may vary.

**Free Coffee for a Year prize fulfilled in Dunkin' Gift Cards in the amount of $598.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID OUTSIDE ELIGIBILITY AREA AND WHERE PROHIBITED. Entrants must be legal U.S. residents and reside in select MA, NH, ME, RI and CT counties ("Eligibility Area"), who are 18+ w/ web enabled mobile device as of 7/11/21. Nominees must be a youth sports coach or high school coach, who are legal U.S. residents of the Eligibility Area, 18+. Starts on 7/12/21 at 12:00 a.m. ET; ends 8/15/21 at 11:59 p.m. ET (w/ 5 Entry Periods). For Official Rules, eligibility & Entry Period Dates, visit: www.dunkinpromotion.com on or after 7/12/21 when promotion begins. Sponsor: Dunkin' Brands, Inc.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

