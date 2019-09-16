Dunkin' Continues Its Support for Women's Hockey As Sponsor of the National Women's Hockey League

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, as the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) celebrates its milestone fifth anniversary as the first professional women's hockey league in North America to pay its players, the brand that's been there since the beginning will continue to support the league and the growth of women's hockey. Dunkin', which became the league's first-ever corporate sponsor in its inaugural season in 2015, today announced an extended agreement to remain the official coffee and quick service restaurant of the NWHL.

Dunkin's iconic pink and orange logo, so familiar to hockey fans, will continue to be featured on the front of all team jerseys, signage on league goal posts and behind each bench. Brand advertising will be part of www.nwhl.zone and each team website or landing page as well. Dunkin' will also play a part in special events throughout the NWHL season and playoffs, including All Star Weekend and the Isobel Cup Tour as the league's championship trophy travels around North America.

According to Tom Manchester, Senior Vice President, Integrated Marketing, Dunkin' U.S., "Five years ago Dunkin' had the privilege of partnering with the National Women's Hockey League in its first season, and we are delighted to continue our partnership and help raise the visibility of women's hockey across the country. As a brand that is part of the daily lives of hockey players, coaches and fans, we are proud to support the league and some of the world's best female athletes as part of our long hockey heritage. We look forward to helping the league celebrate its fifth anniversary and the new season ahead."

The NWHL's fifth season begins Saturday, October 5, and for the first time each team will play a 24-game schedule. The season concludes in March 2020 with playoffs and the champion team raising the Isobel Cup, the championship trophy named after Lord Stanley's daughter, who is known to be one of the first female hockey players in Canada. Beginning this season, Twitch will stream live all NWHL regular season, Isobel Cup Playoff and special event games.

"Before the NWHL even played its first game in 2015, Dunkin' believed in our league, in our players and in our vision for professional women's hockey in North America, and we are so proud that Dunkin' remains a staunch advocate going into our fifth season," said Commissioner Dani Rylan. "Dunkin's commitment to women's and girls' hockey has been groundbreaking and will go down in the history books. Because of that — as NWHL fans know well — our players and staff run on Dunkin' every single day."

Dunkin' has scored key sponsorships in recent years to further its mission to support female athletes and raise visibility for the increasingly popular sport of women's hockey. Dunkin' has also previously partnered with several members of the 2018 U.S. Women's National Ice Hockey team, some of whom appeared in the brand's "Brewed For This" advertising campaign celebrating early risers.

Dunkin' is the official U.S. coffee, donut and breakfast sandwich of the NHL®. The brand has a long and proud history of partnerships across other sports, including team deals with more than 50 professional sport teams and 30 college teams.

