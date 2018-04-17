Dunkin' Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees

CANTON, Mass., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Donuts, America's all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, announced today the signing of a multi-unit store development agreement with existing franchisees Lagunita Franchise Operations, LLC (LFO). Over the next several years the franchisee group is planning to open seven new Dunkin' Donuts restaurants throughout Montgomery, Alabama. The first two locations are scheduled to open in 2019, with additional restaurants scheduled to open over the next several years.

The franchisee group is led by Damon Dunn. LFO has been franchising with Dunkin' Donuts since October 2016 and currently operates seven restaurants in the Mobile, Alabama and Mississippi Gulf Coast regions. This new development agreement will allow them to further penetrate neighboring markets.

"My partners and I are thrilled about the opportunity to further expand the Dunkin' Donuts brand throughout Montgomery, Alabama," said Damon Dunn, Dunkin' Donuts franchisee. "Our team is passionate about the brand and we look forward to bringing Dunkin' Donuts' premium products and high-quality service to the local community."

There are currently 37 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants located throughout Alabama, and the brand is continuing to recruit franchisees in surrounding areas including Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Huntsville. To help fuel additional growth in the market, special development incentives are available.

"We are pleased to continue our expansion in Alabama with existing franchisees as we work towards our long-term goal of developing more than 18,000 Dunkin' Donuts locations throughout the U.S.," said Grant Benson, CFE, Senior Vice President of franchising and development, Dunkin' Brands. "Our hard-working and dedicated franchisees bring our brand, products and promotions to life each and every day and have been essential to our growth for years, which has solidified our position as a leading brand in the quick service restaurant industry."

In an effort to keep the brand fresh and competitive, Dunkin' Donuts offers flexible concepts for any real estate format including free-standing restaurants, end caps, in-line sites, gas and convenience, travel plazas, and universities, as well as other retail environments. Additionally, multi-brand restaurants that combine Dunkin' Donuts with Baskin-Robbins under one roof offer even more opportunity to drive traffic during various day parts — from early morning breakfast and coffee all the way to after-dinner ice cream treats.

Dunkin' Donuts menu offerings include high-quality, freshly-brewed Hot and Iced Coffees, Cold Brew and Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Dark Roast, along with a Rainforest Alliance Certified™ espresso lineup that includes Americano, Cappuccino, Espresso, and Hot and Iced Lattes and Macchiato. Dunkin' Donuts also serves a full menu of Premium Hot Teas, frozen beverages, delicious donuts, bakery goods and sandwiches that pair perfectly with the brand's beverages.

To learn more about Dunkin' Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com. Like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/DunkinDonuts) and follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/DunkinDonuts).

About Dunkin' Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,500 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

CONTACT

Courtney Whelan

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwhelan@fish-consulting.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunkin-donuts-announces-plans-for-seven-new-restaurants-in-montgomery-alabama-with-existing-franchisees-300631258.html

SOURCE Dunkin' Donuts

Related Links

http://www.dunkindonuts.com

